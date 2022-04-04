ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Rockies prospect Ryan Rolison, after a year of freak injuries, hits another roadblock

By Danielle Allentuck
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago

Ryan Rolison thought 2021 was his year.

The Rockies' top pitching prospect felt better than ever, and, if everything went as planned, anticipated he would be ready for his major league debut by the end of the season.

Then life got in the way. And it hasn't stopped.

A ruptured appendix sidelined him for the first part of the season. He had to take baby steps — going from not being able to walk for a few weeks to working his way up to jogging and throwing again. As he was on his way back, he had another setback: he fractured his hand shagging balls during batting practice. He was out once again, and only had time to make 10 Triple-A starts last year.

"It was just a frustrating year," he said. "Those are two injuries that I can't control."

Now, he's hit another roadblock: Rolison has a left shoulder strain and will miss at least the first 60 days of the season. He received two anti-inflammatory shots and will be shut down for at least two weeks, then will have to begin the rehabbing and ramping up process all over again.

Rolison spent last season in Albuquerque with the team as he recovered. He had to find ways to keep himself mentally in the game, and to entertain himself. Rolison said he's unable to sit still, so was constantly finding things to keep himself busy.

After the season ended, Rolison headed to the Dominican Republic to play winter ball for Tigres de Licey. He went to pick up the innings he missed during the regular season. He came home with a more worldly view of the game.

Rolison learned from his teammates, who taught him the culture and the language. He got to experience the love the city has for the baseball, taking in the sold-out crowds with screaming fans and live trumpet bands. He spent five weeks, the first half of their season, with them.

"The atmosphere was awesome," Rolison said. "Just being able to pitch in that environment, get some adrenaline and pitch in those games was really fun."

He returned to the U.S. for spring training, but something wasn't right. He gave up seven runs in 3.1 innings pitched, and his velocity and pitches were all off.

When he's healthy, he'll likely start his season in Triple-A again. Rolison is hoping once he gets a few solid months of consistent starts under his belt, he'll finally get the call to the major leagues.

"Every single day you are working towards getting to the big leagues," he said. "I feel like I'm more mentally prepared than ever."

Comments / 0

Related
dodgerblue.com

Will Rhymes: Dodgers Minor League Spring Training Was ‘Really High Quality’

Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training at Camelback Ranch initially had a different look this year due to the MLB lockout as only Minor League players not on the 40-man roster were permitted to participate in workouts at Camelback Ranch. The organization still had a wealth of talent on hand in...
MLB
MLB

Matz stellar in spring finale; Goldy hits .500

JUPITER, Fla. -- Steven Matz closed St. Louis' spring slate by looking like the pitcher the Cardinals hoped they were getting when they signed him to a four-year, $44 million contract this offseason. The left-hander threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings in the Cards' 7-0 Spring Training finale victory over the...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Rolison
The Spun

Padres Rumored To Be Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The San Diego Padres are looking to make a huge splash right before Opening Day. According to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital, the team is “showing a lot of interest” in Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez. Ramirez has discussed a contract extension with Cleveland this offseason, but...
MLB
CBS 58

Brewers trade for catcher Victor Caratini

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After the news of Brewers catcher Pedro Severino being suspended for 80 games due to a positive drug test, the team has traded catcher Brett Sullivan and outfielder Korry Howell in exchange for Padres catcher Victor Caratini and cash. Last season, Caratini hit .227 with 7...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Chicago

Dallas Keuchel White Sox' No. 5 Starter, Johnny Cueto Opens in AAA

Cueto to open in AAA, Sox map out initial rotation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox' initial starting rotation is coming into focus leading up to Friday's Opening Day. White Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters in Arizona on Tuesday Dallas Keuchel will slot is as...
MLB
FOX Sports

Dodgers visit the Rockies in season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (0-0); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies open the season at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Colorado went 74-87 overall and 48-33 at home a season ago. The Rockies slugged .414 with a .317 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Tigres De Licey
WFRV Local 5

Brewers hit the road for Opening Day in Chicago

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – After two long seasons of wait-and-see, Opening Day will finally feel “open” once again. Thursday afternoon at 1:20, the Milwaukee Brewers will take on their division rival Chicago Cubs inside the friendly confines of Wrigley Field – with a full house of fans surrounding the ivy walls for the first time […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Denver

Blake Street Gets Purple Stripe As Rockies, Fans Excited For Home Opener

DENVER (CBS4) – Crews hit Blake Street early Wednesday morning where they painted a big purple stripe right down the center. It’s all part of the excitement leading up to the Colorado Rockies Home Opener at Coors Field on Friday. (credit: CBS) The tradition started in 1995 when the Rockies had their first Home Opener at Coors Field. (credit: CBS) The Rockies take on the Dodgers at 2:10 p.m. on Friday.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Power 102.9 NoCo

The Coldest and Warmest Colorado Rockies Home Openers

Baseball fans couldn't be more excited for the Colorado Rockies' 2022 season home opener on April 8. The forecast for Friday afternoon's game against the Dodgers is predicted to be a pleasant and sunny, 69-degree day. However, every Rockies home opener hasn't been ideal weather-wise. In years past, Rox fans have headed to Coors Field bundled up in coats and scarves, displaying their true dedication at the start of the season. In other years, it's been hot and sunny when the team took the field for their first home game.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Oswald Peraza homers in first at-bat of 2022

Welcome back to another year of minor league recaps! For those new to Pinstripe Alley, we run through the minor league box scores of each Yankees affiliate on a daily basis. Triple-A Scranton is the lone team active at the moment, but the rest of the full-season clubs — Double-A Somerset, High-A Hudson Valley, and Low-A Tampa — will pick up play this weekend and in a couple months, we’ll have Rookie ball and Dominican Summer League, too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy