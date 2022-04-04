ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Crowd attempts to block police from San Bernardino street takeover

By Shelby Nelson
KTLA
 2 days ago

Police responded to a wild street takeover in San Bernardino Sunday night, with crowds attempting to block patrol units from stopping the cars.

Business owners in the area say the takeovers have become common.

Shelby Nelson reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on April 4, 2022.

Comments / 20

Chris Sanders
2d ago

Start impounding & taking licenses away for years!!! When is society going to have had enough of lawlessness?

Reply
25
Stephanie Wilson
1d ago

They walk into stores and back out with bags filled with stuff like they don’t have a care in the world. Take over streets and freeways law don’t apply to them. Something has to change. 😡

Reply
8
Bruno G
1d ago

Shows just how the minds of the younger crowds today have gone insane no respect or concern for others..

Reply
13
