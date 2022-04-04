Crowd attempts to block police from San Bernardino street takeover
Police responded to a wild street takeover in San Bernardino Sunday night, with crowds attempting to block patrol units from stopping the cars.
Business owners in the area say the takeovers have become common.
Shelby Nelson reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on April 4, 2022.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.
Comments / 20