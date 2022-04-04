ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberal, KS

Teenager Strikes Patrol Car in Liberal

By Dalton Janousek, See author's posts
westernkansasnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIBERAL, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – On 04/04/2022 at around 9 am, an officer of the Liberal Police Department notified communications that they were involved in a traffic accident at...

www.westernkansasnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Patrol car involved in crash in southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland Police patrol car was involved in a crash while on patrol Friday night. The crash happened just before 8 p.m. near Ceasar Chavez and Powell Boulevard. Police say the officer was on the way to an emergency call at the time. The officer was...
PORTLAND, OR
Salina Post

Former KHP trooper charged after dog found dead with trauma

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (AP) — A former southwest Missouri sheriff's deputy who also once worked as a Kansas State Trooper faces animal abuse charges after his girlfriend's dog died of injuries that included fractured ribs and a liver laceration. The preliminary hearing for 24-year-old Zachary Cook, of Mount Vernon,...
SALINA, KS
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liberal, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Liberal, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
Texoma's Homepage

Second man arrested in Harbor Freight theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man who has been jailed or convicted in recent years for vandalism of school buses, pellet gun vandalism and theft of a Christmas package off a porch is now charged with two separate thefts at the Harbor Freight store on the same day. Kagan Baisden is the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KSN News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gmc Sierra#Dodge#The Gmc Sierra#Dalton Janousek News#Southwind Broadcasting
WIBW

Two arrested in south Topeka robbery Sunday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested in connection to a robbery in south Topeka Sunday morning. The Topeka Police Department said Taurean Ross, 29, and Christina Wallace, 37, were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on an aggravated robbery charge. Officers were called just before 7...
TOPEKA, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KCPD find missing man dead

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing man. Brent D. Kendrick, 52, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning leaving Ugly Joe's Bar located at 1127 W. 103rd St. in KCMO, according to KCPD.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 4 warrants: 1st-degree assault; 3 counts possession of methamphetamine, theft-receive stolen property. Julie A. Hansen. Age: 44. 1 warrant: Possession of methamphetamine. Ivan H. Krell. Age: 28. 1 warrant: FTA; resisting arrest. Armani...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
KCTV 5

Kansas City businessman shot to death at gas pump

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police on Tuesday released the name of the man shot and killed at a gas station Monday afternoon in Kansas City, and it’s a local remodeling businessman. The homicide victim was identified as Kirk Whittaker, 34, of Kansas City. Whittaker ran Whittaker Remodeling LLC,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WIBW

Two arrested after search warrants reveal meth in Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women were arrested on Friday after drug-related search warrants were served in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, March 18, members of the Narcotics Unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served two search warrants - one in the 1300 block of NW Van Buren St. and the other in the 300 block of SW 3rd St.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
GREAT BEND, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy