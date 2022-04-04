ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Springs, MO

Innocence doesn’t mean freedom for Missouri inmates, senate bill could help change that

KCTV 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was in critical condition following a Blue Springs duplex fire, and officials said the area was being treated as a crime scene. St....

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in 35 states, including Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Lawmakers around the country have proposed more than 230 anti-LGBTQ bills this year. That’s a record just three months in 2022. The Human Rights Campaign says 35 states have introduced these bills, including Missouri. OzarksFirst has been looking into what lawmakers are discussing in Jefferson City. Missouri has introduced 17 anti-LGBTQ bills this year, eight […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blue Springs, MO
Government
City
Blue Springs, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
FOX 2

More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week

ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
MISSOURI STATE
S. Pogue

Missourians won't stand in line at the D.M.V. anymore to register new vehicles & taxpayers may get $500.00 in June.

Missouri Taxpayers May Soon Get Money From the StateElizabeth Pagano/Austin Monitor. Will There Be A Refund Coming to Missouri Taxpayers?. The Committee on Ways and Means held a hearing for the "It's Your Money Act" on March 31st, 2022. This measure allows the Department of Revenue to automatically apply a $500 tax credit to a Missouri taxpayer's 2021 tax liability.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Gardner
Person
Ochai Agbaji
Person
Eric Greitens
Outsider.com

Illinois Man’s Monster 140-Pound Paddlefish Breaks Missouri State Record

This Illinois man won’t need to hit the gym this week, since he already got a workout hauling a 140-pound paddlefish to shore, breaking the Missouri state record. While on a family trip, Jim Dain decided to go on a fishing trip on the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). When Dain found out that there was supposed to be inclement weather, he almost kept his reel at home. But after some thought, he decided to go through with his original plan.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Kansas Jayhawks#St Louis Circuit
KYTV

St. Louis mayor signs bill allowing voluntary reparations

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis mayor has signed a bill allowing taxpayers to voluntarily donate to a slavery reparations fund. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Tishaura Jones, the city’s first Black female mayor, described the move in a statement Friday as an effort to “reverse generational wrongs.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOCO

Oklahoma Senate passes bill limiting how often death row inmates could have competency hearings

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Monday passed a bill that would limit how often death row inmates could have competency hearings. "This is a request from the AG's Office. It's because an individual's mental status can change," state Sen. James Leewright, R-Bristow, said on the Senate floor. "It's wiser to have the determination made when the inmate's mental capacity to be executed is most relevant, and that would be when the execution is imminent."
OKLAHOMA STATE
KICK AM 1530

Which Missouri City is Unhealthier? St. Louis or Kansas City?

A list has come out that ranks the healthiest and unhealthiest cities in the country, where do you think St. Louis and Kansas City end up on this list?. WalletHub.com has released a list of the healthiest and unhealthiest cities in the United States in 2022, and the two biggest cities in the Show-Me State of Missouri have ended up on opposite sides of the list. St. Louis takes the 51st spot on the list, just missing out on the top 50 for being healthy, not bad, St. Louis gets ranked in the 40's for Green Space, Fitness, and Food the category that really hurt St. Louis is Health Care where it ranked 104th. Now Kansas City on the other hand ranks in at 132nd on the list (which probably has a lot to do with being the best BBQ city in the country), Kansas City has only one category where it ranks in the top 100 and that is Green Space and it finishes 99th... So it is pretty obvious based on this ranking from WalletHub that if you want to live in a big Missouri city and you want the opportunity to live a healthier lifestyle, St. Louis is the choice.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
KCTV 5

Missouri House slated to pass sweeping new abortion bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Republican-led Missouri House is set to pass legislation to defund Planned Parenthood and allow wrongful death lawsuits in rare cases when infants are born alive after an abortion attempt and the infant then dies or is injured. A vote to send the sweeping bill...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy