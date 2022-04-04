ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Breanna Bray

West Union students are being recognized for achieving an ACT subscore of 25 or higher. They are, from left, Jackson Pounders - Science, Reading; Riley Cooper - Reading, Math; Claire Douell - Math, Reading; and Halei Leahey – Reading.
Breanna McDonald started playing teacher as soon as she could talk. Years later, teaching has turned from playtime into her passion as the academic support coach at Grand Island's Lincoln Elementary. The main catalyst being job shadowing a teacher while still in high school. “From that point on I knew...
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Shelby County Schools announced Thursday it is planning to move students from the Mt Laurel attendance zone to the Oak Mountain attendance zone, pending approval from the Shelby County Board of Education. In a letter to parents, the school district said the change is...
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Area students learned how to be their own CEOs Friday during a Junior Achievement Business Challenge. Junior Achievement is a nonprofit that brings in business professionals to give students an early education on running a business. Friday’s simulation challenged students to set their own...
Comments / 0