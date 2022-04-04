ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Voters to determine fate of Belhaven Community Improvement District Tuesday

By Anthony Warren
WLBT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Voters in Belhaven and Belhaven Heights will head to the polls Tuesday to determine if they want to pay an extra tax to fund beautification, security, and other public improvements within their community. Polls will open at 7 a.m. on April 5, in the vote...

www.wlbt.com

