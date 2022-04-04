ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KU’s Christian Braun honored by former high school

By Heidi Schmidt
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — Blue Valley Northwest students and staff are cheering for the University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks and former Northwest star Christian Braun.

The school’s principal, Amy Pressly, declared Monday, April 4, Christian Braun Day .

Students wore red and blue to school to show their support for Braun and the KU Jayhawks as they compete for a National Championship in New Orleans.

KU’s Bill Self said dad would have enjoyed NCAA run

As a senior at Blue Valley Northwest, Braun averaged more than 27 points and 9 rebounds a game. He also led the Huskies to three Class 6A State Titles.

He was named Mr. Kansas Basketball and Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year before starting his college career with the Jayhawks.

Braun and KU guard Chris Teahan are the only two Kansas natives on the Jayhawks roster this season.

KU’s Ochai Agbaji attended North Kansas City’s Oak Park High School. He was honored with a day of his own at this alma mater on April 4.

