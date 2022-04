On May 24, 2022, Tapestry Opera, in collaboration with Toronto’s OCAD University, will present the world premiere of “R.U.R. A Torrent of Light.”. This operatic experience, by composer Nicole Lizee and writer Nicolas Billon, is based on Czch playwright Karel Capek’s 1920s, science fiction play “Rossum’s Universal Robots,” which first introduced the word and concept of “robots” to the world. Company General Director Michael Hidetoshi Mori conducts a cast comprised of mezzo-soprano Krisztina Szabo, baritone Peter Barrett, countertenor Scott Belluz, soprano Danielle Buonnaiuto, baritone Micah Schroeder, and more.

