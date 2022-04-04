ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid comments on his case for NBA MVP award

By DZEVAD MESIC
 2 days ago
Joel Embiid put up a dominant performance on Sunday night and after the game admitted he doesn't know what else he has to in order to win the NBA MVP award this season. Embiid scored 44 points on Sunday night to lead the 76ers to a 112-108 road victory over the...

