Hayden, CO

Hayden Council to decide fate of century-old building Thursday

By Dylan Anderson
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHayden Town Council is expected to decide Thursday, April 7, whether to tear down one of the oldest buildings in town. Council delayed a decision on the fate of the century-old building in February, but has decided against selling the property at 135 S. Walnut St. outright. Two options...

www.steamboatpilot.com

