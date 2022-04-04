'Beloved' inflatable mayo jar goes missing… then mysteriously returns over the weekend

Among the many wonderful experiences that were had at this weekend's Hogs for the Cause fundraiser, there was one disturbing occurrence that, luckily, had a happy ending.

Blue Plate Mayonnaise reported on Facebook that their giant inflatable mayo jar, on display at the event, was taken from its temporary home at the University of New Orleans campus.

"We're not saying it's stolen. Perhaps someone just borrowed it without permission," the message read.

However, this jarjacking story has a heart-warming, if cholesterol-raising, ending: The inflatable was left, deflated, at a Mid-City fire station along with a note.

"sorry we just love mayo so much," the note read, according to Blue Plate.