ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

'Beloved' inflatable mayo jar goes missing… then mysteriously returns over the weekend

By Mark Menard
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jgEl3_0ezIuoR800

Among the many wonderful experiences that were had at this weekend's Hogs for the Cause fundraiser, there was one disturbing occurrence that, luckily, had a happy ending.

Blue Plate Mayonnaise reported on Facebook that their giant inflatable mayo jar, on display at the event, was taken from its temporary home at the University of New Orleans campus.

"We're not saying it's stolen. Perhaps someone just borrowed it without permission," the message read.

However, this jarjacking story has a heart-warming, if cholesterol-raising, ending: The inflatable was left, deflated, at a Mid-City fire station along with a note.

"sorry we just love mayo so much," the note read, according to Blue Plate.

Posted by Blue Plate Mayonnaise on Sunday, April 3, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
Andrei Tapalaga

Dead Mum Gives Birth 10 Days After Her Death

The baby spent a couple of days in the mortuary without anyone being awareCarokynabooth/Pixabay. A woman named Nomveliso Nomasonto Mdoyi from South Africa had complained of breathlessness for a couple of days after which she suddenly passed away. She was the mother of five other children at her home in the village of Mthayisi in South Africa’s southern Cape province. As presented by family members, she neither nor anyone else was aware that she was pregnant before her death, so it came as a big surprise to find a baby after 10 days she had died.
Daily Mail

Arkansas man 'who slept for 19 years' after near-fatal crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed and in a coma before he miraculously awoke and started speaking in 2003 dies a week before his 58th birthday

An Arkansas man who miraculously awoke after being in a coma for 19 years following a near-fatal car crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed has died. Terry Wayne Wallis, 57 - who gained fame as 'the man who slept 19 years' - passed away on Tuesday surrounded by friends and family at Advanced Care Hospital in Searcy, just a week before his 58th birthday.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflatable#Blue Plate Mayonnaise
94.1 KRNA

Dead Rapper’s Body Propped Up At Nightclub For “The Final Show”

A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
CELEBRITIES
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Native Goes From Security Guard Of A Hospital To Becoming A Doctor

Russell J. Ledet is a native of Lake Charles and over the weekend he broke the stereotype that many have been plagued with of being a young Black man from a certain part of the area with many obstacles facing them. In 2010 Russel was a security Guard of a Baton Rouge hospital, and now he can add the prestigious M.D, Ph.D., and MBA to his resume as he is now Dr. Russell J. Ledet. A married father of 2 can now better serve his community and be the influential person to so many others who have a doubt of their future.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Wild Fight Breaks Out at Louisiana Walmart

A violent spectacle at a Gonzales Walmart this week. On Monday (3/7/22) in the Walmart in Gonzales Louisiana, a huge fight broke out in the checkout line. No word yet on what started the brawl, but several people including Walmart employees got involved. According to Ascension Parish Police, after the...
GONZALES, LA
The Independent

North Carolina mother turned away from hospital gives birth in parking lot

A North Carolina woman who was 39 weeks pregnant found herself in the kind of position no new mom in labour wants to be in: on the outside looking in at a hospital, who kept denying her entry because they believed her not to be hours from giving birth.Lauren Banks, despite her best efforts, ended up delivering her child between pumps four and five in the front seat of her Yukon XL at a gas station on her way back to Carolina East Medical Center, a hospital that her husband, Steve Banks, says had denied them admittance “a couple of...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
US News and World Report

2 Dead, Including 13-Year-Old Boy, in New Orleans Shooting

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police are investigating a double shooting that has left a man and a 13-year-old boy dead. Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to reports of gunfire in New Orleans' Central City neighborhood and found the two victims, both of whom were pronounced dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Good News Network

Priceless Tapestry Is Made Whole as Missing Piece is Returned, Solving 40-Year Heist Mystery

After an art thief stole six Belgian tapestries from a church in Spain, it took years for them to be recovered. One of them, which came back with an infuriating new feature—a two-foot by two-foot square cut away from the bottom left corner—has finally been restored decades later, thanks to help from none other than the thief who brandished the scissors.
ARTS
Q92

Self-Centered TX Parents Sadly Abandon Kids In Car For A Night Out

We can't even make this up. A West Texas couple has been arrested on charges of child endangerment and neglect after a date night at Texas Roadhouse in Odessa. Absolutely nothing. Unless... you can't find a sitter for your three little kids. Cars do not make good babysitters. Joseph Belis,...
ODESSA, TX
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy