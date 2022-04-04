ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 58, fatally stabbed after dispute in Chinatown, suspect sought

By Emily Nadal
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 58-year-old man was fatally stabbed after a dispute in Chinatown on Monday, authorities said.

NYPD officers responded to calls of a fight between two men at 125 Division Street just after 4:30 p.m., police said.

When they arrived, they found the victim with stab wounds to his torso. He was transported to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

The victim was later identified as Qi Rui Weng, 58, of Queens.

The suspect is still at large and is described as being Asian, in his 50s, bald and last seen wearing a black jacket.

