New Hanover County, NC

New Hanover leaders: Downtown homeless can still sleep on county land

By Emma Dill, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 2 days ago
New Hanover County leaders voted down a new ordinance Monday that would prohibit people from sleeping overnight or leaving personal belongings on county property.

The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to deny the ordinance. Vice Chair Deb Hays voted against denial, saying she wanted to table the item to give county staff more time to explore options to address homelessness — the issue behind the proposed ordinance.

The ordinance, which the board approved 4-1 on its first reading last month, was proposed to give law enforcement the tools to maintain safety on county property, Deputy County Manager Tim Burgess told the board last month.

The rule would have applied to the New Hanover County Public Library in downtown Wilmington where some of the city's homeless spend their days and nights.

Recent months have seen several alleged assaults from unsheltered individuals, multiple instances of disruption inside the library and the use of outdoor areas as bathroom facilities, according to New Hanover County.

Last fall, Wilmington Downtown Inc., the organization that manages the downtown municipal services district for the city, created a pilot program to help homeless individuals access existing social services from local nonprofits. The program includes an outreach specialist who tries to build relationships with the homeless downtown and guide them to services.

When the board considered the overnight sleeping measure in March, they removed a proposed $50 fine from its text. Before voting, members of the board directed staff to take a closer look at addressing homelessness.

On Monday, the board appeared split with Commissioners Jonathan Barfield and Bill Rivenbark pushing back against the new rule.

Barfield said he felt challenged by the proposed rule, and he started off its discussion by making a motion to deny the ordinance.

“I think it’s important that we look at other methods to provide housing for those that are unsheltered downtown as well as throughout our community,” he said. “We need to find a way to help individuals get back on their feet.”

Rivenbark said he couldn't vote to approve the ordinance because of the impact it could have on New Hanover County's homeless.

Local service providers who work with the homeless told the StarNews in March they worried the rule would have unintended consequences and could criminalize homelessness.

Commissioner Rob Zapple said he understands concerns but argued the rule could give law enforcement the tools they need to maintain public safety.

“Without these, it leaves our sheriff’s department unable to be able to enforce the most egregious cases we have down there,” he said. “Are we hobbling our sheriff’s department by not giving them the tools to deal with this?”

Hays said she sees the ordinance as helping move people toward the services they need.

“We are not trying to take anything away from anybody, and certainly not our homeless population," she said. "They are people too.”

Chair Julia Olson-Boseman said she was wrong for supporting the ordinance at the March meeting and said she now couldn't support the measure.

“I know that we all want a solution, but I just can’t do this to people,” she said.

The board discussed a motion to table the measure, but ultimately voted on a motion denying the ordinance. Despite seeming to support the measure during discussion, Zapple voted with the majority to deny its approval.

The board cannot consider an ordinance that's been denied unless someone who voted in the majority reintroduces the motion during the same meeting, County Attorney Wanda Copley told the board.

Reporter Emma Dill can be reached at 910-343-2096 or edill@gannett.com.

