Eugene man pleads guilty to shooting acquaintance at apartment, sentenced to 5 years in prison

A Eugene man was sentenced to more than five years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to attempted assault for a May shooting at the Willamette Garden Apartments.

The suspect, Jadquinn Onyey Cole, 19, was charged with first-degree attempted assault with a firearm following the May 24, 2021, shooting. Cole was 18 at the time of the shooting, according to the news release from Eugene police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin.

Shooting in MayGunshot victim suffers life-threatening injuries in Eugene apartment complex

The victim was in a commons area for the apartment complex with two people he knew, one of whom was Cole, McLaughlin said in the release. Cole, with his gun pulled out, had an argument with the victim before shooting him, she said.

After the shooting at the complex on the 3500 block of Kinsrow Avenue, the victim ran to the apartment all three were associated with and called police. Cole and the other person present left the scene while police were arriving and disposed of the firearm, according to the release. The victim was transported with life-threatening injuries to the PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.

A warrant for Cole was issued Oct. 18. He was arrested Oct. 28, lodged in Lane County Jail and was arraigned one day later in Lane County Circuit Court.

