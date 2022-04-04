ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Eugene man pleads guilty to shooting acquaintance at apartment, sentenced to 5 years in prison

By Louis Krauss, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26pK1G_0ezIucqQ00

A Eugene man was sentenced to more than five years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to attempted assault for a May shooting at the Willamette Garden Apartments.

The suspect, Jadquinn Onyey Cole, 19, was charged with first-degree attempted assault with a firearm following the May 24, 2021, shooting. Cole was 18 at the time of the shooting, according to the news release from Eugene police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin.

Shooting in MayGunshot victim suffers life-threatening injuries in Eugene apartment complex

The victim was in a commons area for the apartment complex with two people he knew, one of whom was Cole, McLaughlin said in the release. Cole, with his gun pulled out, had an argument with the victim before shooting him, she said.

After the shooting at the complex on the 3500 block of Kinsrow Avenue, the victim ran to the apartment all three were associated with and called police. Cole and the other person present left the scene while police were arriving and disposed of the firearm, according to the release. The victim was transported with life-threatening injuries to the PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.

A warrant for Cole was issued Oct. 18. He was arrested Oct. 28, lodged in Lane County Jail and was arraigned one day later in Lane County Circuit Court.

Louis Krauss covers breaking news for The Register-Guard. Contact him at lkrauss@registerguard.com, and follow him on Twitter @LouisKraussNews.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

‘Smiling shooter’ in murder spree at Sonic drive-in pleads guilty and asks for death penalty, prosecutor says

A suspect accused of going on a deadly shooting spree at a Sonic drive-in in Nebraska has pleaded guilty and wishes to be executed, prosecutors say.Roberto Silva, 24, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and several other crimes in November 2020, after he allegedly opened fire at a Sonic restaurant in Bellevue, killing two employees and wounding two others.On Monday, Mr Silva suddenly changed his plea to guilty to all 15 charges, according to the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office. In a letter to the prosecutors, he also asked to be put to death.“He stated, basically, in my words,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Staten Island Advance

Oregon State Police trooper kills self while on duty, shocking small town where ‘everybody knows everybody’

An Oregon trooper with 17 years on the state police force was found dead in his patrol car Tuesday after authorities say he killed himself while on duty. The suicide of Sgt. Marcus J. McDowell, who was discovered in the driveway of his home in Joseph with a single gunshot wound to the head, has left the entire agency “grief stricken,” state police said in an announcement Thursday.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Prison#Acquaintance#Jadquinn Onyey Cole#Maygunshot#Riverbend#Lane County Circuit Court
Long Beach Tribune

Innocent teenager wrongly accused of shooting was arrested and offered free meal to confess the crime, he was 20 miles away from the crime scene, possible civil lawsuit

The family of the Black teenager, who was wrongly accused of shooting and later arrested for the incident spending two days in juvenile detention, is planning to file a civil lawsuit against the police department after it was discovered that the officers who arrested the teenager offered him a free meal to confess the crime he didn’t commit.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Nashville man charged with stabbing uncle to death and wounding parents after they told him to move out

A Nashville man has been charged with criminal homicide after the deadly stabbing of his uncle and two counts of attempted murder for allegedly attacking his parents. The altercation reportedly began after the man's parents kicked him out of their home and changed the locks. John Bond, 33, allegedly forced his way into his parents' home around 1.45am on Saturday, according to WKRN.com. A struggle ensued, during which his mother Elaine was slashed on on her arm. She ran to a neighbour's house to call for help. Joseph Bond, 68, the father of the family, reportedly suffered wounds to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Utah Man Allegedly Terrorized Girlfriend, Her Son for Days Before Violent Incident That Landed Him in Jail

Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
UTAH STATE
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy