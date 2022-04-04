ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silent (Day N) Night: Kid Cudi Is The Latest Addition To John Woo’s New Action Thriller

By davontah
 2 days ago

The man on the moon continues to rise!

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty


Grammy Award winning musician, actor and producer Scott “ Kid Cudi ” Mescudi is the latest actor to join iconic action director John Woo
‘s action thriller “Silent Night.” After recently appearing in Academy Award nominated Don’t Look Up and X, Mescudi will take on the role of Detective Dennis Vassel. Starring alongside Mescudi will be Joel Kinnaman ( The Suicide Squad ), Harold Torres (ZeroZeroZero), and Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace). The film is produced by Thunder Road Films ( John Wick ) and Capstone Studios. Here’s the logline:

Godlock (Kinnaman) is a father on a mission to avenge his young son who was tragically caught in the crossfire of gang violence on Christmas Eve. Shot and nearly killed while in pursuit of the murderers, Godlock vows to avenge his son by any means necessary.

The producers of the film are Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road Films, Christian Mercuri of Capstone Studios and Lori Tilkin of A Better Tomorrow Films. The executive producers include Will Flynn of Thunder Road Films, Mike Gabrawy and David Haring, Rozanna Kegeyan and Joe Gatta of Capstone Studios.

When speaking of Cudi, the aforementioned Gatta said, “Based on what we’ve seen from set so far, it’s clear that Scott has a presence and gravitas that is incredibly captivating. He is a powerful addition, and perfect complement, to this stellar cast.”

Mescudi recently announced his feature film directorial debut project Teddy for Netflix which he will also write and star in for producers Jeymes Samuel and Jay-Z . He can be seen in A24’s X, the Oscar nominated film Don’t Look Up, Bill & Ted Face The Music, HBO’s We Are Who We Are and season 3 of Westworld , as well as his documentary A Man Named Scott released by Amazon Prime Video . In 2021, Mescudi launched his production company MAD SOLAR backed by Bron Studios.

As the musical artist “Kid Cudi,” Mescudi has released seven studio albums, sold 22 million certified records in the United States and has won two Grammy Awards from five nominations. In 2020, Mescudi earned his first number-one song on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart with “The Scotts”, a collaboration with rapper Travis Scott. Man on the Moon III: The Chosen became his most commercially successful album to date, with the RIAA certifying it gold status in 2020.

There seems to be nothing that the 38-year-old Cleveland, Ohio native can’t do and we’re sure he’s going to kill his role in the upcoming Silent Night. The original screenplay, written by Robert Lynn is currently shooting Mexico City. Stay tuned for more details about the upcoming film.

SFGate

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Critics: Mads Mikkelsen Is Better Than Johnny Depp and ‘Should’ve Been Cast From the Start’

Although “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” is earning middling reviews from critics (it launched on Rotten Tomatoes with a 59% from 39 reviews), nearly every critic agrees Mads Mikkelsen is a vast improvement over Johnny Depp as the villainous wizard Grindelwald. Depp played the character in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” but he was removed from the new film just one week into production. Warner Bros. asked Depp to exit the movie following his libel case against The Sun. Mikkelsen was brought in to replace Depp.
MOVIES
IndieWire

WB May ‘Hit Pause’ on Ezra Miller DC Projects After Arrest, ‘Frequent Meltdowns’ on Set — Report

Click here to read the full article. The Flash entering the Speed Force may have won a 2022 fan-voted Oscar, but Warner Bros. may be running away from its lead star, Ezra Miller. Miller, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, was arrested March 28 after reportedly attacking karaoke bar patrons in Hawaii. They were later released on $500 bail but received a temporary restraining order against them from a local couple March 29. The couple claimed that Miller burst into their bedroom and threatened to “bury” them both; Miller also allegedly stole a passport and wallet. On March 30, Warner...
MOVIES
