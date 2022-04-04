ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havelock, NC

Avian flu concerns in ENC

By Deric Rush
WITN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock High School’s Future Farmers Association chapter worries they may miss the opportunity for its show chickens to compete in the state’s regional poultry showcase. “A lot of large farms around the area have had avian flu in their facilities and those farms...

www.witn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

Bird flu is spreading in North Carolina

Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River. The Leland Planning Board approved a text amendment for a development proposal, at a meeting Tuesday evening, for a project on a piece of land across from downtown Wilmington, with a recommended height restriction. Homeowner...
WILMINGTON, NC
Farm and Dairy

How to protect poultry flocks from avian influenza

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been appearing in wild birds and commercial poultry throughout the East Coast and Midwest. It can cause severe disease and high mortality in infected poultry. Certain virus strains can affect multiple internal organs with mortality up to 90% to 100% in chickens, according to Centers for Disease Control data.
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

Bird flu found in three more states

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, in a backyard mixed species poultry flock in Franklin County, Kansas, a commercial layer chicken flock in Jefferson County, Wisconsin, and a noncommercial backyard flock (nonpoultry) in Mclean County, Illinois.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Turkey, NC
City
Havelock, NC
Marissa Newby

Egg Prices Rise As Pathogenic Avian Flu Spreads In Commercial Flocks

A deadly avian influenza outbreak is gripping the East Coast and Midwest as farmers are forced to cull their flocks. Both wild populations and commercial populations are undergoing flock testing to track the spread of the virus. The spread is following flock patterns across the United States. The USDA is warning farmers to increase their bio security and monitor their operations.
country1037fm.com

Authorities On The North Carolina Coast Are Begging Tourists To Stop This

My husband and I were walking Winnie on the beach a couple of weeks ago. You know, not really paying attention to where we were placing our feet and wham, I ended up at the bottom of some little kids hole they had been digging in the sand. He was just a little fella and looked horrified when I stumbled in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samantha Moore
country1037fm.com

Good News North Carolina, Gas Relief Stimulus Money Could Come Soon

With gas prices soaring and poised to stay about $4 a gallon for the near future Congress is searching to provide some help. Democrats in the House have introduced multiple proposed bills with the intent of sending gas relief stimulus money to Americans. The plans are slightly reminiscent of 2021’s proposal which sent $1,400 stimulus checks to many individuals.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Flu#Birds#Euthanasia#Witn#Chapter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
The Daily South

Wawa Is Coming to North Carolina

The beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station confirmed to WRAL that it plans to open its first outposts in the Tar Heel State by 2024. "We couldn't be more excited to bring Wawa's one-of-a-kind brand and offering to this market in the near future," Lori Bruce, the company's public relations manager, told the Raleigh news station. "We look forward to serving the community with our quality fresh food and beverages and, as always, our deep commitment to the communities in which we operate."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KEYC

Avian Influenza could be cause for concern to poultry farmers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The avian influenza has been found in the Midwest, but not in southern Minnesota. Spread of the disease is largely blamed on the droppings of wild birds such as ducks and geese which often show no illness. The first case was found in Indiana in February,...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Wisconsin will kill off 2.7 million chickens to stop spread of lethal bird flu outbreak

An entire flock of 2.75 million egg-laying chickens in the US state of Wisconsin will be killed to prevent the spread of a lethal form of bird flu, officials said on Monday.The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that it had found a concerning strain of avian flu at a commercial chicken farm in the Midwest state, about 50 miles west of Milwaukee.They said all the farm's chickens would be destroyed in order to prevent any contamination of the human food chain.“State officials quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of...
AGRICULTURE
Chris Young

3 Breathtaking North Carolina Beaches

There is no secret that some of the most beautiful beaches can be found in North Carolina. The calm waters, the fine sand, the great food, but also the friendly locals are just some of the reasons why most Americans keep coming back to North Carolina, year after year. In fact, many fell in love with the place and decided to move here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy