ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Jessica Alba’s Son is Every Kid at a Family Dinner in Adorable Candid Photos

By Thea Glassman
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rOwz0_0ezItUlh00

Click here to read the full article.

Jessica Alba recently posted some sweet photos of her whole family out to dinner. The hilarious part? 4-year-old Hayes was having an absolute blast entertaining himself on his tablet as the rest of the group went about their meal.

Hayes had his hands full with a bright green tablet, bright blue headphones and a toy truck — though he still had time to cheerily smile for photos and and snuggle with Alba. The rest of the family was having an equally delightful time, with Alba’s daughters , 13-year-old Honor and 10-year-old Haven, posing alongside some delicious looking hot pot.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

Alba may be down with Hayes having screen time during dinner but the actress and founder of The Honest Company has some rules when it comes to her kids and technology.

“Ever since the kids were babies, we always have had a pretty regimented sort of nighttime routine . Bath time is a super important ritual in our house for the kids—and for me,” Alba told Verywell Family last year.  “As the girls are winding down the summer and ready to go back to school in a couple of weeks, it’s really about getting back in that zone. We put away the electronics, and maybe take a bath and put on calming music.”

And that’s not just for the benefit of her kids. Alba touts the personal positives of giving her own eyes a break. The actress noted that she loves to relax far away from her phone.  “There are different types of new meditation playlists—there are high-frequency ones on Spotify for example. [The meditation music style] is called binaural beats and it puts you in a zone,” she said. “It can be there in the background while you’re taking a bath or reading or doing something hopefully off the device. That’s the best for me.”

We fully applaud Alba’s approach to technology — a solid mix of keeping her kids incredibly entertained and screen-free zen.

These celebrity moms revealed their pregnancies in some awesome ways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N6HW2_0ezItUlh00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

John Legend's kids 'excited' to have a sibling

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's children know they are "trying" for another baby. The couple - who lost their son Jack in the middle of pregnancy in September 2020 - are undergoing IVF treatment to have a sibling for Luna, five, and Miles, three, and the youngsters are "excited" about the prospect of having another child in the house.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Closer Weekly

Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria’s Kids Are an Amazing Bunch! Meet the Couple’s Blended Family

Alec Baldwin has had quite the successful Hollywood career with big-time movies and a long-running gig on Saturday Night Live, but the actor’s children will always take precedence over his showbiz career. Alec’s blended family includes his eldest daughter, Ireland, and his younger kids, Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo and baby Lucia, with wife Hilaria Baldwin.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Denise Richards' 18-Year-Old Daughter Sami Looks So Much Like Her Mom in This New Birthday Photo

Click here to read the full article. Denise Richards made sure to honor her oldest daughter Sami on her 18th birthday on Thursday, even though they’ve been struggling with their relationship. The sweet post showed how much the former reality star wants to connect with her teen — and how much the two of them look alike. Sharing a stunning close-up shot of Sami with her pink hair and gorgeous blue eyes (she got them from mom), along with two adorable baby snapshots, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote a message from the heart. “In a blink of...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Sumner
Person
Cole Sprouse
Person
Jessica Alba
heatworld

Cameron Diaz: baby no.2 at 50

When Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcomed their daughter Raddix, they declared their family to be “complete”. But two years later, insiders say the couple are getting broody again. In fact, they’re already talking about lining up a surrogate in time for the actress’ milestone 50th birthday in August.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore celebrates ex-husband Bruce Willis with rare family photograph together

Demi Moore had a special family occasion to celebrate over the past week, and it involved her former husband, fellow Hollywood star Bruce Willis. The actress took to her social media to share a snapshot of herself with Bruce as they laughed up a storm while in her huge kitchen, holding onto a cutting board covered with what looked like mushrooms.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Kate Hudson & Goldie Hawn Showed Off Their Lookalike Features in New Mother-Daughter Photos

Click here to read the full article. Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn are starring in Stuart Weitzman’s Spring 2022 campaign with the perfect theme for the mother-daughter duo, Live Every Moment. The joyous pair is not only showing off glamorous shoes for the upcoming season, but we love seeing their close bond on display. The promotional video shows them hugging and snuggling close — from their profile shots, they look so much alike with their mischievous grins. You just know that the two of them have the best time together. There’s just so much of Hawn that has been passed down...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meditation Music#Celebrity#Jessicaalba#The Honest Company
Bridget Mulroy

Jennifer Garner Unhappy After Ex Affleck & J Lo Announce Purchase of New Home

An old picture of Ben Affleck and J Lo shared by TMZ, the couple is now buying a $50M home together.(@tmz_tv/Instagram) Actor Ben Affleck finds himself amid an ex-lovers’ quarrel, according to reports from Radar. Affleck and [ex-wife] Jennifer Garner were seen quarreling on the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend. The couple was seen in the middle of a heated argument near Garner's car.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme, 14, Looks Just As Tall As Her Mom On Day Out With Ben Affleck

They grow up so fast! Jennifer Lopez’s teenage daughter, Emme Muñiz, nearly towered next to her mother while out and about with her and Ben Affleck. It won’t be long before Emme Muñiz towers over her mother, Jennifer Lopez. Emme, 14, was almost as tall as J.Lo, 52, when they headed into a dance studio on Mar. 20. Emme, having long gone back to her natural brunette locks, rocked a shaggy, retro-grunge look. She walked in with her locks free and flowing in the Los Angeles sun. The teen also sported an oversized black t-shirt, ripped jeans, and what looked like Converse All-Stars. She opted for a pair of wired headphones, and a backpack slung over one shoulder to complete the 2000s-inspired look. ‘
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Lynda Carter, 70, Stuns As She Goes Barefoot On Red Carpet — Photos

70 and fabulous! Lynda Carter was simply glowing as she supported friend Diane von Furstenberg who was being honored with an award. No shoes, no problem! Lynda Carter, 70, didn’t let the lack of footwear stop her from looking phenomenal in Washington, D.C. on Friday, March 11. The Wonder Woman icon dazzled in a gorgeous sequin gown designed by friend Diane von Furstenberg, who was being honored with the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Women of Leadership Award at the Library of Congress. While Lynda likely arrived with some high heels on, she ditched them to pose for photographers at the soirée.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

59-Year-Old Demi Moore Looks Ageless And Fashionable In Paris

Actress Demi Moore continues to take fashion risks and they certainly pay off! The 59-year-old looked stunning in an all-black suit to the Saint Laurent Womenswear Paris show this month. The suit was designed by Anthony Vaccarello and has a very low neckline, subtle pinstripes, and gold embellishments. She completed the look with blue gloves, black heels, and simple makeup.
BEAUTY & FASHION
DoYouRemember?

Kevin Bacon Shares Rare Family Photo Of His Wife And Daughter

On International Women’s Day, actor Kevin Bacon paid tribute to two special ladies in his life. He shared a rare family photo of his wife Kyra Sedgwick and their daughter Sosie. Kyra and Kevin have been married for decades and have two children, Sosie and Travis. Both children are pursuing careers in the entertainment industry just like their famous parents.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

SheKnows

41K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy