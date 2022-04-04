ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine family loses everything in war, but is safe in North Port

By Elaine Allen-Emrich
The Daily Sun
 2 days ago

NORTH PORT — Five days into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Anastsiia “Stacy” Lezhanina was walking her dog, Zory.

It was 5 a.m.

That’s when they heard explosions — bombs or artillery fired by approaching Russian soldiers.

Zory shook and ran back to the apartment complex.

The 15-year-old returned with her dog to the 13th floor of their building in Kyiv to find her parents packing suitcases.

Stacy grabbed, Zory, and her two cats demanding they not be left behind.

Stacy’s little brother Matthew, 9, and older brother Gleb, 16, took a few belongings and their cellphones. They prepared to leave behind their lives, filled with school, friends and college classes in Ukraine to live as refugees.

They had no idea they would end up in North Port.

ON THE MOVE

The situation was deteriorating at their home in Ukraine.

“There was no lights, no water and no gas in the car,” Stacy said. “When the water came back on, it was rusty and brown-looking — but we needed any type of water, so we filled the jugs. For a while our phones weren’t working, so we couldn’t get in touch with our grandparents who live five hours away. We didn’t have a bomb shelter to stay in. Our dad went for gas and was in line for three hours and then we left.”

The family traveled to another city. There were curfews and the family was invited to stay under a staircase in a stranger’s home.

However, hearing explosions, they got up early in the morning and left before breakfast.

They traveled all day in the car, not even stopping for bathroom breaks.

“We crossed a bridge to the other side of the river,” she said. “We learned the next day that the bridge had been blown up to prevent the Russians from entering. We learned the city we were just in had been repeatedly bombed.”

They spent 11 hours in a line of cars to get to the Polish border.

Once they reached Poland, there were thousands of Ukrainians in line with their paperwork.

Stacy wanted to help. For days, she volunteered translating and finding housing, jobs and linking new refugees with friends and relatives.

After a week, the family was told they had to leave their car behind. Stacy’s father also stayed in Ukraine.

“He said he would bring supplies from Bulgaria for the Ukraine soldiers,” Stacy said. “It’s also hard to get any men out of Ukraine right now.”

Once in Poland, Stacy connected with her classmates through online schooling and found were scattered with some in Germany, Sweden, Estonia, Austria and Poland.

Meanwhile, Stacy’s grandmother — Victoria’s mother — Galyna Onda, made it from Ukraine, to Poland. She also left her husband behind in Ukraine.

ARRIVING IN FLORIDA

In Poland, Victoria, her two brothers, her mother and grandmother were planning to travel to the United States.

They flew to Florida, landing at an airport in Miami.

It was there they were greeted by Olga Koshman of North Port.

Koshman’s father had learned about Lezhanina family from a conversation with one of the Lezhaninas’ relatives who happened to be at Warm Mineral Springs near North Port.

When Olga Koshman heard the Lezhaninas were coming to the United States, she wanted to help.

Koshman, who has 8- and 12-year-old children, opened her North Port home to the family.

“They were all strangers just a few weeks ago — but now they are like family,” Koshman said.

Koshman co-owns Nurse Next Door with her sister-in-law, Natalya, in Port Charlotte. The pair have family in Ukraine. They’ve been helping send medical supplies and other items there since the war in their homeland.

She’s collecting gift cards to buy shoes and other items. The Slavic Pentecostal Church and Glenallen Elementary School are helping with school supplies.

“They are very intelligent and hard-working people,” she said of the Lezhaninas. “Victoria is a psychologist with a master’s degree. The kids had good grades, and they were living a completely normal life until the war. Now they have nothing,” Koshman said.

On Saturday, Koshman worked with the Kiwanis Club of North Port to get clothing from the club’s Children’s Closet. Stacy was in the flip-flops she wore while walking across the border into Poland.

“It’s still snowing over there, and all Stacy had was flip-flops,” Koshman said. “They couldn’t pack bulky items because they were only allowed one suitcase for all of them. When I say they need everything, I mean, everything.”

Now, Koshman is helping the family find housing. She said rents are high, making it difficult to find a place for the Lezhaninas.

“I want to find out if I can get work papers and get a job as soon as possible to help my family,” said Gleb Lezhaninas, 16. “In Ukraine, I was in college already. I’m hoping I can get high school and college classes here.”

Stacy said if she’s too young to work, she wants to volunteer.

Despite losing everything, her one wish is to be reunited with her dog, Zory. In Poland, her two cats were adopted. Zory is in foster care.

“They made me leave him behind,” she said. “We rescued him from a shelter. I want him back so badly.”

Stacy’s message to Russian President Vladimir Putin is that he’s wrong for hurting so many people.

“I hope when you close your eyes you see every Ukrainian in your dreams, even after you are dead,” she said she would tell Putin. “I have Russian friends who don’t believe the propaganda. I’m glad, because everything that has happened to our family and others is real.”

For more information on how to help, call 916-519-0190.

Wendy Case
1d ago

So sad what is happening in Ukraine. Happy this family is safe and in North Port. Can't even imagine what they have been through. Grateful for people like the Koshman's who were able to take this family into their home.

