BRAINTREE — Robyn Houston-Bean, the founder of The Sun Will Rise Foundation, is the recipient of this year's Women in Leadership Award from Braintree Town Council. Houston-Bean started the foundation in 2015 after her son Nick, 20, died from a drug overdose. The group provides grief support services to those who have lost a loved one to substance use disorder, as well as scholarships for treatment programs and sober living houses for those in recovery. She also helps to organize programs to remember those who have died from overdoses.

BRAINTREE, MA ・ 21 DAYS AGO