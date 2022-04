PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The former mayor of Monessen said he’s sounding the alarm and alerting state and federal leaders to what he calls inappropriate actions within the city’s administration. KDKA Investigator Meghan Schiller talked to the former mayor and his replacement about the allegations in the letter. “Selfishly, I want to live here for the rest of my life. So, if that’s the case, I want it to be nice and I have deep roots here,” said the former mayor, Matt Shorraw. At just 29 years old, Shorraw made history when the people of Monessen elected him as the city’s youngest mayor. Fast-forward...

MONESSEN, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO