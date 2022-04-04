ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolland, CT

Man injured at local welding facility in Tolland

By Austin Mirmina / Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago
Tolland Fire Department

TOLLAND — A man who sustained a workplace injury at a local welding facility today was treated on site and eventually transported to a trauma center, Fire Chief John Littell said.

Information about the victim’s status wasn’t immediately available, but Littell called the incident a “normal workplace type of injury.”

The incident occurred at 10:45 a.m. at Soldream Inc., a Vernon-based manufacturing company whose welding facility is located at 203 Hartford Turnpike in Tolland, Littell said. Firefighters sealed off and secured the area; Connecticut State Police also responded to the scene for assistance.

The Connecticut Department of Labor's Division of Occupational Safety and Health was notified of the incident, Littell said. The fire chief couldn’t provide any further details, citing HIPAA regulations.

Littell said the incident is being handled by Fire Marshal Robert DaBica.

