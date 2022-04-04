Star Struck: An old star and a new record for Americans in space

(CNN) - “Encanto” actress Stephanie Beatriz revealed in a new interview with “Variety” that she was having contractions while she recorded the song “Waiting on a Miracle” for the movie’s soundtrack. It’s not likely she was in the hospital at the time, but...
HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are trying to solve a mystery in the Upper Valley after an explosion of some sort rocked the area Friday afternoon. Witnesses have described it as an earthquake that took place around 1 p.m. Hartford Police officials also say they felt it at the station, saying it felt like thunder overhead. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Hartford police say a hit-and-run driver struck three Trinity College students who were trying to cross a city street, killing one and wounding the two others. Police were still looking for the suspect Friday. Officers were called to New Britain Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday...
CHATHAM, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says a hiker fell and was seriously injured while climbing a fire tower on Mount Kearsarge North in Chatham. The department says the 25-year-old hiker from South Portland, Maine, climbed to the top of the tower to take photos and then fell. He landed at the base of the tower.
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - An iconic North Country hot dog stand is now on the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry. Its opening day for Clare & Carl’s in Plattsburgh, which has been selling legendary frankfurters for 80 seasons now. Assemblyman Billy Jones writes in a tweet that...
NY businesses look forward to easing of Canadian border testing Friday. After more than two years of COVID border restrictions, Canadians crossing into the U.S. starting Friday will no longer be subject to testing requirements. Vt. homeless hotel program undergoing changes this summer. Updated: 5 hours ago. The state of...
SEARSBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say there have been several unconfirmed sightings of a missing Vermont woman. Vermont State Police are searching for Mary Reid, 53, of Searsburg. They say there have been several unconfirmed reports of a person matching Reid’s description in the Brattleboro and Rutland areas. They...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire inside a construction vehicle in South Burlington Friday morning spread to a nearby house under construction. It happened at 100 Highland Terrace. Authorities say an insulation truck caught fire after a malfunction in the pumping system. The flames then jumped to the front of the home, damaging a room over the garage.
HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A very public show of support for Ukraine is on display in Hartland. It’s a house on Route 5 painted in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag. Doug Nolet owns the home, but it has been unoccupied for years. He and his...
Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Summers out on Lake Champlain are hard to beat, but biologists are worried about a new invasive fish that threatens the watershed. The round goby is originally from the Black and Caspian Seas but found its way to the Great Lakes in the ‘90s from traveling cargo ships.
A conservative Vermont think tank is calling attention to what it calls potential risks to the election integrity in the state. Police have arrested a suspect in a Westminster burglary that led to the alleged burglar getting shot. Maple market remains strong. Updated: 4 hours ago. This year’s maple sugar...
The UVM Health Network is requesting a 10% rate hike for commercially insured patients, in addition to the 6% approved in September. Veterans who are susceptible to having a stroke now have a new surgical option available to them at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction. Lake Champlain...
A man who took a solo weekend camping trip through the Yorkshire Moors this weekend said he accidentally ended up attending an illegal rave. According to Yorkshire Live, Oliver Broome had been hiking on Saturday (April 2), when his adventure took an odd turn after he found the “perfect spot” to relax for the night.
HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - Many New Englanders are relieved to see Canada dropping its COVID-19 testing requirement on Friday. Local businesses in Highgate and Swanton say they’ve seen a slight uptick in traffic. Channel 3 spoke with one man on his way from Massachusetts to Montreal to visit his...
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - VTrans is keeping an eye on when Route 108 or the Notch can reopen. In a photo taken Monday, it appears to still be snow-covered. VTrans say it will be awhile before the popular scenic road is open for the season. That’s especially because of the rain and high-elevation snow expected later this week.
New Englanders take advantage of eased border restrictions. A pair of North Country “blood buddies” reached a major milestone Friday in donating blood platelets. A diner in Fairlee is closing its doors, much to the dismay of regular customers.
