Jill Martin says her unwillingness to change is the reason her on-again fiancé Erik Brooks left her. In an exclusive clip from the “Today” staple’s new series, “The New Rules for Finding Love,” Martin tears up while admitting she never thought it would be bad enough for him to end things. “We were just fighting all the time and I was not picking my battles, and I’m not blaming myself, OK,” she tells Tinx and Tracy McMillan, “but my stuff at that time and his stuff did not match up, and I wasn’t willing to change the way I reacted to...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO