Condemning Putin’s savagery is pointless if the West lets him keep much of Ukraine

By Post Editorial Board
 2 days ago

Yet more proof of Vladimir Putin’s savagery has emerged: Satellite images show the 45-foot trench filled with civilian corpses in the town of Bucha , northwest of Kyiv.

Bodies upon bodies fill the mass grave , most in black bags but with limbs visibly protruding from the earth. Kyiv Regional Police and locals say it holds at least 150 sets of remains, though Bucha’s mayor fears the death toll could reach 300.

When the Ukrainian army retook the town, it found civilian corpses just about everywhere. A single residential street held the remains of at least 20 men in civilian clothes, strewn over a few hundred yards.

Videos and photos show one man’s body, his hands tied behind his back and his open Ukrainian passport by side. Two other corpses lie near bicycles; another, next to an abandoned car.

Call it genocide or not, Putin’s forces are unquestionably committing atrocities against civilians.

President Joe Biden is het up over the clear war crimes, and says Putin “should be held accountable.” He’s thinking up more sanctions, too.

But none of that is the major issue at hand, which is: Will Biden and the West do enough to help Ukraine stop Putin from seizing the country’s east and south, as he’s plainly aiming to do?

The Russians are still on the offensive in those regions, seizing the city of Izium southeast of Kharkiv after weeks of attacks. They’ve reduced Mariupol to ruins and are pushing into Donbas. The shelling of Odessa shows Putin still means to control the entire southern coast.

The West needs to get Ukraine the weapons it needs to push the Russians completely out. Anything less is a victory for Putin, who’d then only laugh at any war-crimes prosecution.

Comments / 7

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Alina Kabaeva: Switzerland urged to deport Putin’s rumoured lover

A petition calling on Switzerland to deport a Russian woman rumoured to be Vladimir Putin’s lover has received more than 61,000 signatures.The campaign to expel Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic gymnast and politician, was started by Russian, Belarussian and Ukrainian nationals after Mr Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.Written in English, French and German, the petition, which was posted on the change.org website, describes the 38-year-old as the “favourite wife of a delusional dictator”. Comparing the Russian leader to Adolf Hitler, it then urges Switzerland to see that “Eva Braun” be “returned to her Führer”.Its writers accuse Switzerland of “continuing to host...
POLITICS
Reuters

In first, veteran Putin aide quits over Ukraine war and leaves Russia

LVIV/MYKOLAIV/KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - A veteran aide of President Vladimir Putin has resigned over the Ukraine war and left Russia with no intention to return, two sources said on Wednesday, the first senior official to break with the Kremlin since Putin launched his invasion a month ago. The Kremlin confirmed...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
WHIO Dayton

Moscow sets 5 a.m. Monday deadline for Ukraine to surrender Mariupol; Ukraine declines

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense ministry issued an ultimatum late Sunday to those people who remain hunkered down in the besieged eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms… A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed… All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol,” Col.-Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, said during a Sunday news briefing, The Guardian reported.
POLITICS
