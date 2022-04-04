Condemning Putin’s savagery is pointless if the West lets him keep much of Ukraine

Yet more proof of Vladimir Putin’s savagery has emerged: Satellite images show the 45-foot trench filled with civilian corpses in the town of Bucha , northwest of Kyiv.

Bodies upon bodies fill the mass grave , most in black bags but with limbs visibly protruding from the earth. Kyiv Regional Police and locals say it holds at least 150 sets of remains, though Bucha’s mayor fears the death toll could reach 300.

When the Ukrainian army retook the town, it found civilian corpses just about everywhere. A single residential street held the remains of at least 20 men in civilian clothes, strewn over a few hundred yards.

Videos and photos show one man’s body, his hands tied behind his back and his open Ukrainian passport by side. Two other corpses lie near bicycles; another, next to an abandoned car.

Call it genocide or not, Putin’s forces are unquestionably committing atrocities against civilians.

President Joe Biden is het up over the clear war crimes, and says Putin “should be held accountable.” He’s thinking up more sanctions, too.

But none of that is the major issue at hand, which is: Will Biden and the West do enough to help Ukraine stop Putin from seizing the country’s east and south, as he’s plainly aiming to do?

The Russians are still on the offensive in those regions, seizing the city of Izium southeast of Kharkiv after weeks of attacks. They’ve reduced Mariupol to ruins and are pushing into Donbas. The shelling of Odessa shows Putin still means to control the entire southern coast.

The West needs to get Ukraine the weapons it needs to push the Russians completely out. Anything less is a victory for Putin, who’d then only laugh at any war-crimes prosecution.