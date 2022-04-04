Prep roundup: Century girls golf takes first at Shelley Invite

Related
League wanted to expel 80-something golfer. Local man's idea put magic back in his game.
A local man who threw a famous no-hitter is pitching a concept to keep older golfers hitting away. Phil Budervic, 67, wants to launch an experimental golf league at Wilkshire, near Bolivar. Teams would play makeshift holes at distances closer to the hole than the shortest tees but distant enough to pose a challenge. The...
How Ralph Daniels is managing expectations in his first season as Highland's softball coach
Ralph Daniels has the perfect way to describe the burdensome task of becoming Highland’s new softball coach, so as the temperatures dip and the wind gusts and the sun sets, he points to a sign on the backstop at this field in Chubbuck. “Tisha Coverdell Field,” Daniels says. Sure enough, attached to the fence behind home plate is a rectangular sign that bears the name of Tisha Coverdell, the Rams’...
District 16-3A Golf: Troup Tigers, Tatum Lady Eagles capture titles
The Troup Tigers and the Tatum Lady Eagles captured titles in the District 16-3A Golf Tournament held on March 28 and April 4 at Longview Country Club in Longview. The Tigers’ Maroon team won the boys tournament with a score of 622 (312-310). Tatum placed second at 741 (363-378).
Big Rapids golfers eye more championship success
BIG RAPIDS – Big Rapids golf coach Mark Posey makes it very clear:. Away with state runner-up finishes. It’s time to go after another state title. The season is slated to start at Chippewa Hills on Friday.
