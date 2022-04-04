ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelley, ID

Prep roundup: Century girls golf takes first at Shelley Invite

By By JOURNAL STAFF
 2 days ago

At Monday’s Shelley Invite, Century’s girls golf team took first, with an overall score of 360.

Lauren Aasand took second overall, carding a 84, while Sofia Lippiello finished third overall with an 86. Arianna Long came in fourth overall with an 88.

