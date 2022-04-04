EPCOR completes expansion of reclamation facility

EPCOR USA has completed a $21 million expansion of the Pecan Water Reclamation Facility located in the company's San Tan water and wastewater districts.

According to a press release, the expansion increases the plant's capacity by 1 million gallons per day (gpd), ensuring immediate system reliability for existing customers and helping to meet the future wastewater needs of fast-growing Pinal County.

The project met its 12-month timeline, which began in March 2021.

The newly expanded treatment facility will recycle roughly 717 million gallons (2,200 acre-feet) of water annually, supporting Arizona's water-management goals and EPCOR's environmental stewardship and sustainability commitments to reuse or recharge at least 90% of the wastewater EPCOR receives.

Since 2012, EPCOR states it has returned in excess of 18 billion gallons to the water cycle through aquifer recharge, public irrigation, support for local farms and other uses.

“We're extremely pleased to have completed this critical project under an accelerated timeline," said Joe Gysel, president of EPCOR USA. “Investing in public infrastructure is essential to sustain healthy and resilient communities – not only does it immediately benefit customers and the surrounding region, it also aligns with our focus on sustainability and the environment."

Pinal County Supervisor Mike Goodman added: “This was an urgent need for Pinal County and San Tan Valley, and we are extremely pleased to see EPCOR delivering on its promise. Since EPCOR stepped in as interim manager and now as owner of these water and wastewater systems, our communities have seen a significant improvement in service, quality and reliability. This is a major step forward for residents and businesses here today, and for the region's long-term growth."

EPCOR acquired the San Tan water and wastewater districts in January 2021 and identified more than $136 million in necessary improvements.

The Pecan Water Reclamation Facility expansion was the most urgent wastewater infrastructure need in the service area.