ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

EPCOR completes expansion of reclamation facility

Florence Independent
Florence Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pTmqh_0ezIrUyx00

EPCOR USA has completed a $21 million expansion of the Pecan Water Reclamation Facility located in the company's San Tan water and wastewater districts.

According to a press release, the expansion increases the plant's capacity by 1 million gallons per day (gpd), ensuring immediate system reliability for existing customers and helping to meet the future wastewater needs of fast-growing Pinal County.

The project met its 12-month timeline, which began in March 2021.

The newly expanded treatment facility will recycle roughly 717 million gallons (2,200 acre-feet) of water annually, supporting Arizona's water-management goals and EPCOR's environmental stewardship and sustainability commitments to reuse or recharge at least 90% of the wastewater EPCOR receives.

Since 2012, EPCOR states it has returned in excess of 18 billion gallons to the water cycle through aquifer recharge, public irrigation, support for local farms and other uses.

“We're extremely pleased to have completed this critical project under an accelerated timeline," said Joe Gysel, president of EPCOR USA. “Investing in public infrastructure is essential to sustain healthy and resilient communities – not only does it immediately benefit customers and the surrounding region, it also aligns with our focus on sustainability and the environment."

Pinal County Supervisor Mike Goodman added: “This was an urgent need for Pinal County and San Tan Valley, and we are extremely pleased to see EPCOR delivering on its promise. Since EPCOR stepped in as interim manager and now as owner of these water and wastewater systems, our communities have seen a significant improvement in service, quality and reliability. This is a major step forward for residents and businesses here today, and for the region's long-term growth."

EPCOR acquired the San Tan water and wastewater districts in January 2021 and identified more than $136 million in necessary improvements.

The Pecan Water Reclamation Facility expansion was the most urgent wastewater infrastructure need in the service area.

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

BNSF planning massive intermodal, logistics hub near Phoenix

BNSF Railway Co. has acquired a 3,508-acre piece of land in the Phoenix region with plans to develop it as its Western hub, according to state records. BNSF purchased the property last week for $49.1 million when it was the winning and sole bidder for land at an Arizona State Land Department auction.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinal County, AZ
Industry
Local
Arizona Business
Pinal County, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
Pinal County, AZ
Business
County
Pinal County, AZ
Local
Arizona Industry
Local
Arizona Government
Benzinga

Juva Life Completes Cannabis Cultivation Facility Doubling Its Harvest Capacity

Juva Life Inc. (OTCQB:JUVAF) (CSE:JUVA) (FRANKFURT:4VV) completed the final phase of construction at its 30,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation facility in Stockton, California. “The successful completion of this expansion will effectively double the capacity of our Stockton cultivation facility,” said Doug Chloupek, CEO and Founder of Juva. “We are grateful for our...
STOCKTON, CA
12 News

Arizona might finally widen troubling stretch of I-10

PHOENIX — The stretch of Interstate 10 running through Pinal County has long been known as a bottleneck that's rife for slow-moving traffic and dangerous crashes. Two motorists died in October in a fiery crash after a truck crossed the I-10 median near milepost 188. A woman and two young children were killed in 2018 on the freeway near Queen Creek Road.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KTAR News

Opulent new Scottsdale estate listed with asking price of nearly $30M

PHOENIX – A newly built Scottsdale mountainside estate is being offered for nearly $30 million, a price that would shatter the Arizona record for most expensive home sale. The opulent 21,150-square-foot residence has eight bedrooms and 18 bathrooms (12 full, six half) and sits on about 4.6 acres in the prestigious Summit at Silverleaf community in northeast Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reclamation#Water Systems#Water Treatment#Irrigation#Infrastructure#Epcor Usa
ABC 15 News

Texas developer buys 5,000 acres for proposed Peoria master-planned community

PEORIA, AZ — Austin-based Castle Hill Partners made its Valley debut with the $106.58 million purchase of more than 5,200 acres in Peoria near Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s $12 billion plant under construction in north Phoenix. Originally planned as a master-planned community called Saddleback Heights back in the 1990s,...
PEORIA, AZ
9&10 News

Benzie Bus Receives Federal Grant for Facility Expansion, New Electric Buses

The Federal Transit Administration is sending $13.6 million in transit grants to the state. Benzie Bus is one of four rural transit authorities, along with the City of Alma, Thunder Bay Transportation Authority and Eastern Upper Peninsula Transportation Authority, that received $7.4 million for bus facility rehabilitation and expansion projects.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

StorageMart Continues Expansion Into the Lone Star State With Purchase of Highland Mini Storage Facility

The family-operated storage company, headquartered in Columbia, MO, adds another self storage facility in San Antonio to its Texas portfolio. SAN ANTONIO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart continues its growth in the San Antonio area with the acquisition of Highland Mini Storage. This purchase includes 43,000 total net rentable square feet including 410 storage units and 80 parking spaces, with plans to expand the property. This facility will transition to operate under StorageMart management and branding in the coming days.
BUSINESS
The Newport Daily News

'We have an affordable housing issue': How the Oliphant School project could help

MIDDLETOWN — The Affordable Housing Committee on Tuesday night moved to recommend the Town Council pursue an affordable housing project at the Oliphant School site and suggested the council consider a “town house” style development. The pitched affordable housing development is in the preliminary stages and members of the public will have more opportunities to weigh in as discussions continue. A few residents spoke at the Affordable Housing Committee meeting and raised concerns about potential water run-off from...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Florence Independent

Florence Independent

Florence, AZ
346
Followers
523
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source dedicated to covering the people and places of historic Florence, Arizona, as well as coverage of growth in northern Pinal County.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/florence-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy