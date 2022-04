TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has given the all-clear, following an earlier alert about a possible armed suspect on campus. Just after 1 p.m. on Friday, April 1, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says a deputy had attempted to stop a green Honda Accord after the driver had failed to use a turn signal. As the deputy initiated the stop, the driver sped away from the deputy near 10th and Missouri St.

