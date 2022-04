McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Collin County man with a history of domestic violence was sentenced to life in prison after he brutally beat his then-pregnant girlfriend and held her at a relative's home for several days.Apolonio Rodriguez, 33, of Celina, was sentenced by a jury to life in prison for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Causing Serious Bodily Injury with Family Violence. Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis hailed the sentence as a triumph of justice. "Rodriguez spent 15 years abusing multiple women. The verdict delivers vindication for the victims and perfect punishment for the predator," stated Willis...

