When Farm House Ice Cream opened its doors in June of 2021, the lives of Walter & Josie Foster and partner Jarrad Spraggins were turned upside down - in a good way. "We expected to be really busy because there's no other hard scoop ice cream in Harrison County," said Walter Foster about the ice cream shop located at Gabriels Plaza on Thompson Drive. "But were were really just kind of shocked - to be honest - to be that well received."

