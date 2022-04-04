Beam named SEC Pitcher and Freshman of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee freshman Drew Beam propelled the Vols to a sweep of Vandy by throwing a complete-game two-hit shutout in the series finale. The performance garnered him SEC Pitcher and Freshman of the Week.

Beam threw the first complete-game shutout by a Vol since Garrett Stallings did it on May 16, 2019. Tennessee also swept Vanderbilt for the first time since 2009.

This marks the second and third SEC weekly honors this season for Beam. The Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native was named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week on March 21, as well.

He is the first UT player to be named conference pitcher and freshman of the week in the same week in program history.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.