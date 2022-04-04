ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hit and miss showers Tuesday

By Allison Rogers
WLWT 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are several chances for...

www.wlwt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News

Gulf Coast and Southeast to face thunderstorms, tornados

Another day of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will bring the risk of large hail, damaging winds, tornados and heavy rain from the Gulf Coast states through the Southeast and up into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday. Meanwhile, high winds and snow will impact the Rockies into the northern Plains mid-week. Critical fire danger...
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

Strong to severe storms Sunday into Monday

A stalled out front will be the focus of some strong to severe storms. Sunday evening, look for a few scattered storms to form near sunset in southwestern Oklahoma. The storms will move slowly east and weaken. Look for the chance for some damaging wind with these storms. Other, weaker storms may form overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

ALERT DAY: strong to severe storms early; more changes ahead mid-late week

ALERT DAY TUESDAY: A complex of storms will be ongoing to start Tuesday off. Prior to sunrise, a batch of storms moving through Mississippi could yield strong, damaging wind, a few tornadoes, large hail and heavy rain that could produce localized flooding. Most of the storms will be out before mid-day as it exits eastward. We’ll watch for any redeveloping scattered activity for the afternoon period as temperatures rebound into the 70s to lower 80s. We’ll trend quiet overnight with lows in the 60s – though, zones of low clouds and fog could develop around sunrise.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
TMJ4 News

Rain and snow showers on Friday, snow squalls possible

Friday a few isolated showers are possible early, with a better chance for rain and snow showers Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Late afternoon and evening some heavy bursts of snow are possible. Those snow showers combined with wind gusts of 30-40 mph may result in snow squalls.
ENVIRONMENT
The Oregonian

Portland’s wild Tuesday weather may include thunder, heavy showers and hail

A cold front moving in from the Pacific early Tuesday will drop rain across the metro area through the morning before moving to the northeast just after sunrise. As of 5 a.m., the band had already moved through parts of Newberg, McMinnville and Woodburn. The front should move toward the Cascades through about noon. Heavier showers are still possible as the front passes, according to the National Weather Service.
PORTLAND, OR
WLWT 5

Cincinnati to see rain showers and warmer temperatures

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is set to return to spring-like temperatures and more rounds of rain. Sunday's temperatures were a great way to close out the weekend. Tomorrow's highs will be very similar, but plan on more clouds around and a passing shower, too. This coming week features temperatures closer...
CINCINNATI, OH
WJCL

Impact Weather Day for Saturday, strong storms possible

Saturday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with isolated strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday afternoon through early evening. Any storms that form may produce heavy downpours and gusty winds. There is a lower end chance of hail and an isolated tornado. Please stay weather aware on Saturday. Drier...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy