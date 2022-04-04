ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Marshall quarterbacks stand ahead of 2022

By Cassidy Wood
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – We’re entering the second week of spring football, and a big question a lot of Herd fans are asking is ‘what’s happening at the quarterback position?’

Well nothing has been set in stone yet, and head coach Charles Huff has made it very clear these next few weeks are crucial to determining who will get that starting spot.

Henry Colombi, who transferred in from Texas Tech, isn’t practicing yet because he’s still taking classes with Tech, but he is in Huntington with the team.

Cam Fancher is the only returning player on the roster who has thrown a pass at the collegiate level; he threw six last season, and was taking first team reps in week one.

Seth Smith joined the Herd in July of last year, and was a three-star quarterback in high school from Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Ty Tarpley and Cade Cunningham are also returning; Tarpley and Cunningham are both redshirt freshmen.

We have three newcomers on the field too.

Freshman Pete Zamora is enrolled in Marshall’s Spring 2022 semester. The Anderson, South Carolina, native threw for more than 2,700 yards and 24 touchdowns in two seasons at Westside High School. He can run the 40-yard dash in 4.8 seconds, has a vertical leap of 30 inches and can squat 300 pounds. He also had an offer from Florida Atlantic.

Chase Harrison is also an incoming freshman, and is also enrolled in the Spring 2022 semester.

The Centerville, Ohio native threw for 2,668 yards and 30 touchdowns in his senior year at Centerville High. He has 92 career touchdown passes for 8,816 yards, and collected a long list of honors during his high school career. He was named AP All-Ohio, and has earned All-America honors from Blue-Grey, Lemming Report, MaxPreps and Adidas. He also received offers from Louisville, Akron, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Miami (Ohio), Ohio, Toledo, Eastern Kentucky and Penn.

Last, but most certainly not least, we have Cole Pennington, who will be joining the Thundering Herd this fall. Pennington is the son of former Marshall legend, and 11-year NFL veteran quarterback Chad Pennington. Cole is not listed on the 2022 Marshall football roster yet.

Huff says the job is up for grabs at this point.

“I think now we’re able to really say that we have an open competition, and it’s legitimate,” said Huff. “Every coach says that at the beginning of the year, right? But with Tom Brady, he’s your quarterback you really don’t have an open competition. But I think that we legitimately have that opportunity, and we’re able to distribute the reps equally and we’re able to let these guys compete.”

“Let’s develop the guys and give them as many reps as possible,” said offensive coordinator Clint Trickett. “I think these reps are invaluable for all five, six, of the freshmen quarterbacks we have in here. It’s hard to give that many guys reps but with the way we practice, the way Coach Huff has them structured, it couldn’t be a better practice structure for what we’re going into.”

We’ll keep you updated on air and online as this continues to develop.

The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts Ohio State’s W-L Record

It’s never too early to talk college football. And on Tuesday, 247Sports‘ Brad Crawford collaborated with national analyst Bud Elliott to predict the win-loss records for a crowded Big Ten conference. Which, of course, includes the Ohio State Buckeyes. Given Ohio State’s favorable 2022 schedule and the return...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Riding lawnmower rollover in Cross Lanes

UPDATE (April 4, 2022 at 1:05 p.m.): Metro 911 says one person has been transported for medical treatment, but the severity of injuries is still unknown. CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a person driving a riding lawnmower rolled over a hillside at the 5000 block of Luray Lane on Monday around 12:24 […]
CROSS LANES, WV
WOWK 13 News

