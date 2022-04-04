ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Shade Township, NJ

Kayla Adam’s seven goals lifts New Egypt over Maple Shade - Girls lacrosse recap

By Mike Byrne
 2 days ago
Kayla Adam scored seven times as New Egypt pulled ahead after the break to edge Maple Shade, 9-8, in New Egypt. Natalie Mathis tallied...

