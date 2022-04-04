ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, NJ

Deptford over Salem - Softball recap

By Matt Cosentino
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rachel Farr went 3-for-4 with a home run and three runs scored to lead Deptford to a 12-2 win over Salem in six innings in Deptford. Zoe Quenzel had two hits, including a...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

