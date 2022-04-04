Deptford over Salem - Softball recap

Amy Wood went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored to lead Hackettstown to a narrow victory at home over Morris Tech, 5-4. Katie Sawicki singled with an RBI and a run scored while Riley Grant singled twice and scored once for Hackettstown (1-1), which trailed by three after four and a half before scoring four unanswered runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO