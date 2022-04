Ryan Sprock and Justin Shadek combined on a four-hit shutout as Seton Hall Prep, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Nutley, 2-0, at Porcello Field in West Orange. Sprock, a senior right-hander committed to play at Elon, started and struck out five over innings for Seton Hall Prep (3-0) as he allowed one hit and one walk as he retired the last 10 batters he faced. Shadek, who got the save, struck out five in two innings, yielding three hits.

NUTLEY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO