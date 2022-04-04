Chris Rock’s brother wants Will Smith’s Oscar revoked, isn’t accepting his apology

After slapping Chris Rock on stage, and then winning the Oscar for Best Actor, Will Smith made his way to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with his family. Will Smith had his loved ones by his side following the chaos of the 94th Annual Academy Awards. The 53-year-old actor was pictured at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, and his three children, Trey, 29, Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21. The family of five were dressed to the nines for the star-studded event, held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Will held his Oscar for Best Actor in his hand as he posed with his family.

