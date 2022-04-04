Chris Rock’s brother wants Will Smith’s Oscar revoked, isn’t accepting his apology
By WENDY LEE
Tri-City Herald
2 days ago
Like many people on Oscar night, Kenny Rock watched what happened to his brother Chris Rock through a video posted on social media. Prior to viewing it, he thought maybe the scene of actor Will Smith slapping his brother was staged. But when he saw the video and heard Smith cursing,...
Chris Rock is the eldest sibling to six younger brothers and one younger sister, and he’s not the only Rock with a knack for entertainment! Learn more about Chris’ siblings, here. When it comes to making people laugh, comedian Chris Rock, 57, has had a large audience to...
Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
JADA Pinkett Smith was seen throwing her head back in laughter as her husband Will smacked Chris Rock across the face at the Oscars. The comedian recently returned to the stage for the first time after making a joke about the actress's haircut on stage at the award show. But...
As Hollywood deals with the fallout of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the 2022 Oscars stage, shortly before Smith won the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, many observers have wondered whether the Motion Picture Academy will take away Smith’s Oscar.
While the Academy hasn’t given any indications to that effect, one of the members of its board of governors, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who’s also an Oscar winner and former host, voiced her own thoughts on the fate of Smith’s Oscar.More from The Hollywood ReporterTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During "We Don't Talk About Bruno" PerformanceWill...
After slapping Chris Rock on stage, and then winning the Oscar for Best Actor, Will Smith made his way to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with his family. Will Smith had his loved ones by his side following the chaos of the 94th Annual Academy Awards. The 53-year-old actor was pictured at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, and his three children, Trey, 29, Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21. The family of five were dressed to the nines for the star-studded event, held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Will held his Oscar for Best Actor in his hand as he posed with his family.
Will Smith isn’t afraid of the talk that surrounds his relationship with wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The A-list couple’s decades-long marriage has become a topic of conversation since the 2020 Red Table Talk interview, where Jada revealed her “entanglement” with singer, August Alsina. For Will, he isn’t bothered by the “chatter.” In fact, he encourages it.
Oscars 2022 producer Will Packer took to Twitter again on Monday morning to address one of the most shocking moments in Oscars history, which unfolded Sunday night when an enraged Will Smith struck presenter Chris Rock onstage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Packer didn’t officially comment on the incident Sunday night, but posted this tweet: “Welp … I said it wouldn’t be boring #Oscars.”More from The Hollywood ReporterCelebrities Condemn Will Smith for Chris Rock Slap at Oscars: "Pure Rage and Violence"Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock on Oscars Stage in Shock Moment After Jada Pinkett Smith JokeTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During...
"It is kind of crazy to think that this one incident could wipe away so many decades of goodwill. But it was so public, it was so outside of the box. One agent we talked to called it a 'stunning act of narcissism'. The movie star brand for Will Smith is badly tarnished." - The Wrap's Editor-in-Chief Sharon Waxman to the BBC
Big Willie Style was in full effect after Will Smith won an Oscar and slapped Chris Rock on live TV ... Will was dancing to his famous hit and holding his award at an after-party. Ya gotta see this video of Will on Oscar Sunday ... no, not the one...
Consider for a moment: you’re an up-and-coming television actor at the helm of a wildly successful sitcom. A move to the silver screen would seem like the inevitable next step, but your Hollywood bona fides are far from established. You anxiously await the call for your agent to tell you that you’ve made it, the big one has come through, you’re a multi-millionaire. All of your debts are cleared. You’re a leading man.
A 94th Academy Awards that steadily maintained a buoyant spirit was rocked by an unbelievable exchange after Will Smith took offense to a joke made by Chris Rock about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. After Rock joked to Smith that he was looking forward to a sequel to “G.I. Jane,”...
Will Packer, the producer behind the 2022 Oscars ceremony, is sharing more details surrounding the moments after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during Sunday's telecast. On Friday's episode of Good Morning America, Packer explained that a stunned Rock was still in "joke mode" backstage after Smith struck him, even calling the actor Muhammad Ali, referring to Smith's portrayal of the boxing legend in the 2001 film Ali, which earned Smith his first Best Actor nomination.
Chris Rock has broken his silence following the viral Oscars incident when he was slapped on stage by Will Smith after he made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. On Wednesday (Mar. 30), Rock performed at The Wilbur in Boston, where he responded to the shocking event, sharing with the audience, "I'm still processing what happened," PEOPLE reports.
”I take people’s apology seriously,“ Whoopi Goldberg said. After sternly condemning Will Smith’s actions at the Oscars on Monday, the hosts of “The View” were pretty pleased with the actor’s apology on Tuesday. Smith publicly apologized on Monday for storming on stage and slapping...
The Will Smith slap saga may be nearing its finale earlier than expected. David Rubin, the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, moved up a meeting by more than a week to discuss “possible sanctions” for Smith after the actor slapped comedian Chris Rock during last month’s Oscars ceremony, according to a letter obtained by CNN.
