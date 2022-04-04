ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xenia, OH

Remembering the 1974 Xenia tornado

By Cameron Saliga
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06fHL3_0ezIlFUM00

XENIA, Ohio ( WDTN ) — 48 years ago, the City of Xenia began to clean up from a direct hit of an F5 tornado that heavily damaged or completely destroyed businesses and changed the lives of residents forever.

Residents will never forget April 3, 1974 as an F5 tornado formed near Bellbrook and moved eastward, reaching Xenia by 4:40 p.m. destroying half of the city, and directly killing 32 people. One resident who was in high school at the time described what he saw after the tornado destroyed the city.

“It was one time that I can honestly say and probably the only time in my life I literally saw thousands, 5,000-7,000 people with clinical shock on their face just looking at the devastation that was incomparable,” Judge Mike Buckwalter Greene County Common Pleas Court said.

Flyers fall to UCLA in 1967 NCAA championship

“I have friends that worked Katrina, after Katrina and they went down to help and I asked them how to compare to the Xenia tornado. Their response was always the same, ‘total devastation is total devastation.”

Buckwalter never thought that he would see such devastation be possible in a town that he grew up in.

“It’s something that if you live through you just hope that it really couldn’t happen again. That level, an F5 tornado,” Buckwalter said

He continued to say, “You know not the only killer that has hit Ohio.”

Security cams capture violent tornado from inside Texas schools

When the city began cleaning up, he said that the city came together and embraced the mantra of “Xenia Lives!”, even after such destruction and loss.

“Except for the courthouse here, everything else you can see there are relatively new buildings from it, but everybody pitched in. It kind of reminds me what we see the spirit in Ukraine right now honestly is that it was indelible, the spirit was incomparable and everyone knew Xenia would rebuild and live.”

Improvements in communications, warning systems, emergency preparedness, and forecast techniques and equipment have been implemented since the outbreak, increasing lead times for warnings, more accurate forecasts, greater public awareness, and more reliable communications.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Woman who dropped off baby at Dayton hospital ID’d

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — UPDATE: The Dayton Police Department has identified the woman who’s believed to have left a baby at Dayton Children’s Hospital on Thursday. ORIGINAL: The Dayton Police Department is looking for a woman suspected of dropping off a baby at the hospital and leaving.
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Bellbrook, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Xenia, OH
Xenia, OH
Government
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Xenia, OH
Sports
natureworldnews.com

Another Severe Tornado Will Come to Southern US This Week

Another severe tornado will strike the parts of Southern US again just like in the past two weeks that left residents in a devastating condition to. The weather phenomenon may not be happening in the same spots, but it will be the third week in a row that there is a chance of severe weather.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Here Are Your Odds of Being Hit By a Tornado

Have you ever wondered about the odds you'll experience a tornado in your area in any given year? A number of studies over the past few decades have attempted to quantify your tornado risk. If you simply examined a map of all United States tornado tracks, you might conclude your...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warnings#Flyers#The Tornado#Extreme Weather
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF

Sheriff: Beware of this scam in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NCAA
Alissa Rose

2 most romantic restaurants in Ohio

As we all know, Ohio, which is consistently ranked as one of the best states for business, also provides people with a reasonable cost of living, excellent schools, and various recreational chances, but when it comes to food, nobody knows about it. So today, we will discuss romantic restaurants in Ohio that we think you'll truly appreciate.
LAKEWOOD, OH
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Downtown building may become apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The former Knights of Columbus and Salesian Boys and Girls Club building downtown could get new life as a residential property. https://nbc4i.co/3NfZE55.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio puppies cling to each other after being rescued

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) The Youngstown Police Department received a call from two concerned citizens after seeing three dogs, a mom and two puppies, hidden away in a small fenced-in area covered with a blue tarp, reported WLWT. Police officers called the Animal Charity of Ohio who sent an agent to the scene where they found […]
WDTN

WDTN

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy