ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Frost says spring has been 'fun,' though inconsistency, injuries remain part of offensive conversation

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
The Exponent
The Exponent
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AJn6O_0ezIl0Ki00
Nebraska coach Scott Frost guides his team during a spring practice. SCOTT BRUHN, Nebraska Communications

Scott Frost on Monday described the first four-plus weeks of spring ball in a critical offseason for his tenure as Nebraska's head coach as "fun," but admitted he was less than thrilled with the way the offense performed earlier that morning.

"We've got a lot better at a lot of things," Frost said. "There's still some things I'm not happy with that need to get cleaned up. That's spring ball in a nutshell. Didn't think the offense had a great day today. We just need to execute better. We're doing some simple things a lot better."

The inconsistent performance isn't a big surprise, given the fact that NU is still breaking in four new assistant coaches — highlighted by a new play-caller in Mark Whipple — marrying two systems together, getting used to life in the post-Adrian Martinez era at quarterback, and blending in several new potential playmakers like wide receivers Trey Palmer and running back Anthony Grant.

"We're in the process still and I think it's going to be like that for a while," Frost said. "There's some really good things we're doing and at times there's not enough consistency. Guys are familiar with stuff we've done before and trying to learn new stuff and I think that leads to a little bit of a lack of consistency. ...

"We had a short winter break because we started spring ball earlier, so a lot more of that work has to be done after spring ball's over."

Somewhere on that list, too, is the extent to which NU offensive players have been limited by injury. Certainly, the defense has had its share, too, from lineman Casey Rogers to linebackers Luke Reimer and Garrett Snodgrass to hybrid Javin Wright and more, but on offense, every position group seemingly has been impacted in some way, shape or form.

The offensive line started the spring without Teddy Prochazka and Turner Corcoran and has dealt with other bumps, bruises and injuries including to center Ethan Piper.

Veteran tight end Travis Vokolek had postseason shoulder surgery and is doing some, mostly non-contact work this spring, but the Huskers also lost Thomas Fidone to a knee injury and have seen Chris Hickman and Chancellor Brewington miss time, too. Transfer wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda has been limited or out this spring, and Florida State quarterback transfer Chubba Purdy just started getting team reps last week after a foot injury bothered him early on.

That's not an exhaustive list, but it gives some insight as to why Frost mentioned the infirmary a couple of times on Monday.

Most of those players will, assuming all goes well, likely be available come Aug. 27 when the team kicks off its season against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, but the injury list is going to likely have an impact on how the Huskers structure the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

"We're going to have a long discussion about that (Monday and Tuesday)," Frost said. "It's looking like we're probably going to do some kind of format with offense vs. defense. I don't like that. I'd rather have two teams playing each other and trying to win a football game. We just have so many guys at a couple positions that are nicked up that it's going to make it hard to field two teams without guys running back and forth to the sidelines."

Either way, the coach expects a lot of work to get done Saturday in front of a crowd that could push toward 60,000.

"If it's at all possible, I want to have two teams playing a game," he said. "If it isn't that, we're going to make it competitive and fun, do it in a different way and we have to talk about that as a staff and with the training staff. If it's offense/defense, I just want to see more of the same. I want to see good execution and fundamentals on both sides."

Last year, Nebraska's top groups didn't even tackle in the first half of the spring game and only after the young guys were up and the starters safely on the sideline did the afternoon get physical.

Whipple wasn't here then, but made plain his priority for the scrimmage last week when he said, "The way spring games have gone now, I want to get out of it healthy."

That becomes even more important given that NU is already hampered a bit by the number of guys dealing with injuries currently, but if the Huskers can avoid lengthening the list Saturday and get a final day of work in to close out spring ball in front of a big crowd, it will have been a productive five weeks in the head coach's eyes.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ohio State Football Starter Is Reportedly Transferring

Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Ohio State defensive back to plan his departure on Monday. Shaw started 12 games for the Buckeyes last season, recording 59 tackles, one interception, and a fumble recovery. Yet the redshirt junior was likely to lose playing time in a replenished secondary welcoming back Josh Proctor from a leg injury along with other incoming recruits.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Details Are Emerging From The Gus Malzahn Car Accident

Details are starting to emerge about a car accident UCF head coach Gus Malzahn was involved in on Monday night. Malzahn was in a car accident in Auburn, Ala. on Monday night. The UCF head coach was in the area to be his wife, Kristi, following the passing of her father.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

CBB Head Coach Stepping Down To Join Duke Coaching Staff

The new order at Duke University is beginning to take shape. Just one day after longtime assistant coach Nolan Smith left the program to join the Louisville Cardinals, head coach Jon Scheyer added a new assistant to his 2022-23 staff. According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Elon head coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Bengals Have Signed Former Cowboys Tight End

The Cincinnati Bengals added yet another tight end to their roster Tuesday. After losing C.J. Uzomah to the Jets in free agency last month, Cincy has added former Cowboys TE Nick Eubanks, per the team. Cincinnati announced the move via its Twitter. However, no terms of the deal were disclosed.
NFL
The Exponent

Two-Minute Drill: Nebraska's transfer class shares a common trait

Frost says spring has been 'fun,' though inconsistency, injuries remain part of offensive conversation. Scott Frost on Monday described the first four-plus weeks of spring ball in a critical offseason for his tenure as Nebraska's head coach as "fun," but admitted he was less than thrilled with the way the offense performed earlier that morning.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Grant
Person
Scott Frost
Person
Mark Whipple
The Exponent

4 observations from Wisconsin football's seventh spring practice

Paul Chryst let his University of Wisconsin football team know he wasn’t thrilled with Tuesday’s spring practice. Reporters couldn’t hear what Chryst said in their perch above the McClain Center indoor field, but it was clear by players’ reactions and Chryst’s mannerisms that he was letting them know he wanted better. Bumps in the road are expected during spring practices, especially when the Badgers are installing a new offense. But with practices in their third of five weeks, the message appeared to be that the players needed to clean things up and now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Exponent

MSU Pro Day (copy)

Daniel Hardy, Troy Andersen and more impress at Montana State Pro Day. As Daniel Hardy landed on his second attempt in the vertical jump, the Montana State weight room erupted in celebration.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inconsistency#Spring Ball#American Football#Nu
The Exponent

Lee Rose, last coach to take Purdue to Final Four, dies in Charlotte

The last coach to take Purdue to the Final Four in men’s basketball, Lee Rose, has died at the age of 85 in Charlotte, it was announced on Tuesday. Rose coached the Boilermakers for two seasons, from 1978 to 1980, earning a 50-18 record. His 1978-79 team captured a regular-season tri-championship in the Big Ten along with Iowa and Michigan State. However, that Boilermaker team was not invited to the NCAA Tournament, which had 40 teams in the post-season. Instead, the Hawkeyes and Spartans were invited.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
646K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy