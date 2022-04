Indiana’s new law allowing people to carry a handgun without a permit is raising concerns from the state’s gun-safety advocates. Under the law signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb last month, it’ll still be illegal for folks who were barred from carrying a handgun before the measure passed to do so come July, when the law takes effect. But without the permitting process, said Jerald King, president of the Indianapolis-based group Hoosiers Concerned About Gun Violence, that’s a safeguard without any enforcement mechanism.

