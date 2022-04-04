ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aaron Donald Lists Calabasas Mansion For $6.2 Million Amid Retirement Rumors

TMZ.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Donald might be dropping a hint about his NFL future -- the Rams superstar just listed his incredible California mansion for more than $6 million ... amid rumors he could retire. TMZ Sports has learned ... the pad is located in a gated community in Calabasas (45 minutes...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 3

