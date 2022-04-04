ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

Microchipping – Keeping Family Pets Out of the Shelter

cn2.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Animal Shelter...

www.cn2.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

Sweet dog needs new home

Time now to find a good home for a pet in need. Joining us is Alexa Jones from BARCS animal shelter introduces us to a dog in need.
PETS
The Daily South

Virginia Second Graders Write Letters to Help Shelter Pets Get Adopted

The only thing that makes us more emotional than a shelter pet in need of a home is one that comes with a handwritten recommendation from a second grader. Second graders at St. Michael's Episcopal School in Richmond, Virginia, helped local cats and dogs find their forever homes by writing notes to potential adopters from the animals' perspective.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
York, SC
York County, SC
Pets & Animals
York County, SC
Lifestyle
County
York County, SC
Burlington County Times

Pets of the Week: Love is in the air — What better time to spring a pet from the shelter?

Do you have a case of spring fever? Not to worry, there’s no need to quarantine. In fact, the only cure is to open the windows, spend some time outside and find a best friend to enjoy the warm evening breezes. After all, what better time to give a cat or dog a brand new life than the season of renewal? When you think about all the wonders of spring, frostbite is probably not going to appear...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Shreveport Magazine

Lovely dog, who was abandoned at animal shelter because he humped another male dog and the owners thought the pooch was gay, has been adopted by “a loving gay family”

The animal shelter said the dog was abandoned by his owners after they described him as being “gay”. His owners left the pooch at the rehoming shelter after he reportedly ‘humped’ another male dog. The dog is described as weighing around 50 pounds or 23 kg and likes being around people. The animal shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday that the lovely dog had found new family to love him for who he is.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelter
The Independent

Virginian man bitten by deadly snake he kept as a pet

A man in Virginia was bitten by his deadly venomous pet snake, prompting state police to rush an antivenom to a nearby hospital. Police helped to deliver the antivenom from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Centre in Virginia Beach to Richmond's VCU Health, according to The Associated Press. The man, who has not been named, was rushed to the hospital on 26 March after his pet African Pit Viper, also called a Gaboon viper, bit him. The snake is one of the most venomous in the world, and the largest viper on the planet. The animal is native...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

This Mr Ugly of a dog shelter seeks a new home

Vincent, a five-year-old blind dog, has earned the moniker Mr Ugly at Blind Dogs Rescue UK, but he hopes to shed the title once he finds a new home in the UK. Volunteers lost hope that this sad puppy would find his forever family after he was dubbed Mr Ugly.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Southampton Animal Shelter on March 11

In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
PETS
99.9 KTDY

Putting Your Dog Down: Your Final Gift to Your Pet

It's never easy when the time comes to make the decision. Mannie is a good girl. For the past 15 years, she has dutifully barked at the mailman, kept the yard clear of squirrels, and gave great full-body snuggles when she slept in the bed with me. She is quick...
PETS
TODAY.com

Dog walker shares 4 things she wishes pet owners knew

While she was a college student, Lauren Radke started a part-time job walking dogs so she could make some extra cash while having a flexible schedule. Plus, she missed her dogs. “It was also a really good way to get around the city and just be able to get a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Reader's Digest

Why Do Dogs Bark?

Expecting a dog not to bark is kind of like expecting a baby not to cry. Just as babies cry to vocalize their feelings, dogs bark to communicate. The difference, of course, is that unlike babies, dogs don’t ever learn to talk. That leaves dog owners struggling to learn “dog-ese” (or is it “dog-ian”?) and wondering why in the heck their pooch won’t pipe down.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy