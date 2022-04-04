ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Four convicted of 2011 mistaken identity murder in Philadelphia

fox29.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced the conviction of four men...

www.fox29.com

CBS Philly

Police: Suspect ‘Choke-Slammed’ South Philadelphia Dollar Tree Employee, Walked Away Laughing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An assault was caught on tape inside a South Philadelphia Dollar Tree. Police say a couple got into a dispute with the cashier at the store on Oregon Avenue. Credit: Philadelphia Police The suspects started to leave, but that’s when investigators say the man started throwing merchandise around the store. He then walked over to the worker and “choke-slammed” the employee to the ground, according to investigators. The man walked out, laughing. This happened on March 6. If you recognize the suspects call police.
Complex

Female Gang Member Allegedly Lured Teens Into Woods and Had Them Killed After They Flashed Gang Signs Online

A New York woman is being accused of inviting a group of teen boys to the woods on Long Island, where they were beaten to death, People reports. The incident unfolded in 2017, when the now-21-year-old woman and alleged MS-13 associate, Leniz Escobar, asked five teens—Alexander Ruiz, Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre, and Jefferson Villalobos—if they wanted to smoke weed in the woods, WNYW reports. That’s when over a dozen MS-13 gang members allegedly descended upon the boys and started beating and attacking them with machetes, knives, and tree limbs. Four of the teens died.
MyChesCo

Can You Help Police Identify This Theft Suspect?

EAST EARL TWP, PA — The East Earl Township Police Department is asking the public to identify the pictured female in reference to a Retail Theft investigation. Authorities state that on March 23, 2022, around 2:00 PM, the female suspect entered the Goodwill Store located at 1367 Weaverland Road and stole approximately $500 in merchandise. The suspect fled the scene in a U-Haul truck. The suspect has multiple tattoos on her neck, upper chest, and lower back (see photos).
Daily Voice

8th Grader Killed In After-School Ambush: Report

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed while walking home from his Philadelphia school on Monday, April 4, CBS3 reports. The unidentified eighth-grader from Dr. Tanner G. Duckrey Public School was shot four times around 2:45 p.m. on the 2200 block of North 15th Street and taken to Temple University Hospital, where he died, the outlet says citing local police.
News-Democrat

Woman’s body found 20 years after husband killed her and hid body, Georgia jury finds

Thirty years after the disappearance of his wife, a Georgia man was found guilty of murdering her and concealing her death, authorities say. Kevin James Lee was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole – “the only allowable sentence under the law that applied at the time the crime was committed,” according to the District Attorney’s Office of the Coweta Judicial Circuit.
94.1 KRNA

Dead Rapper’s Body Propped Up At Nightclub For “The Final Show”

A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
CBS Philly

Armed Robber Shot, Killed By Customer Inside Corner Store In North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An attempted armed robbery suspect was shot and killed by a customer inside a corner store in North Philadelphia Wednesday. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Master Street in North Philadelphia, around 12:30 p.m. Police say the man was shot twice by a customer. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:55 p.m., according to officials. Police originally stated the suspect was killed by the owner. Police say the customer who shot the man has a license to carry. There’s no word on if he’ll face any charges. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
