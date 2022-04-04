Four convicted of 2011 mistaken identity murder in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An assault was caught on tape inside a South Philadelphia Dollar Tree. Police say a couple got into a dispute with the cashier at the store on Oregon Avenue. Credit: Philadelphia Police The suspects started to leave, but that’s when investigators say the man started throwing merchandise around the store. He then walked over to the worker and “choke-slammed” the employee to the ground, according to investigators. The man walked out, laughing. This happened on March 6. If you recognize the suspects call police.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO