The NFL Draft is just under a month away, and the question on everyone's minds is just what will the Bills do with the 25th Pick?. When Roger Goodell steps to the podium to announce the Bills' selection on the night of April 28th, there is no shortage of directions that the team could go. Wide Reciever, Offensive Line, Running Back, or Corner Back are just a few options that have been speculated upon by the media.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO