ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

No announcements on Judge extension as opening day nears

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and general manager Brian Cashman had no update on a...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Died On Sunday Night

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
MLB
The Spun

Padres Rumored To Be Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The San Diego Padres are looking to make a huge splash right before Opening Day. According to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital, the team is “showing a lot of interest” in Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez. Ramirez has discussed a contract extension with Cleveland this offseason, but...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Aaron Judge Extension Rumors Swirling: MLB World Reacts

Did Carlos Beltran just share breaking news about Aaron Judge and his future with the New York Yankees?. During coverage of the Yankees-Phillies spring training game on YES network on Monday, Beltran spoke matter-of-factly about Judge’s future in the Big Apple. He very clearly hinted at the fact the...
MLB
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Cashman
Person
Aaron Judge
NBC Sports

Phillies appear to have their opening day roster

The Phillies have whittled down their roster to the 28 that could be the opening day group later this week. Bryson Stott will make the team. So, too, will Alec Bohm. The Phillies will need to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for Stott. Nothing is set in...
MLB
WMUR.com

Red Sox Opening Day game rescheduled because of weather

NEW YORK — Boston Red Sox fans will need to wait one extra day for the start of the new season. The team's Opening Day game against the New York Yankees in the Bronx is being postponed because of the forecast for inclement weather, the Yankees announced. The teams...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

Matz stellar in spring finale; Goldy hits .500

JUPITER, Fla. -- Steven Matz closed St. Louis' spring slate by looking like the pitcher the Cardinals hoped they were getting when they signed him to a four-year, $44 million contract this offseason. The left-hander threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings in the Cards' 7-0 Spring Training finale victory over the...
MLB
WFRV Local 5

Brewers hit the road for Opening Day in Chicago

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – After two long seasons of wait-and-see, Opening Day will finally feel “open” once again. Thursday afternoon at 1:20, the Milwaukee Brewers will take on their division rival Chicago Cubs inside the friendly confines of Wrigley Field – with a full house of fans surrounding the ivy walls for the first time […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yes Network#Associated Press Tampa#Ap
NBC Sports

Nats make final cuts, Opening Day roster comes into focus

Sandwiched around their 14-0 blowout victory over the New York Mets in their spring training finale Tuesday, the Nationals announced several roster cuts that trimmed the number of players left in major-league camp down to the 28 required for Opening Day. Washington began the day by selecting the contract of...
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB Opening Day 2022: Schedule, start times and starting pitcher tracker as baseball season gets underway

Major League Baseball's opening week of the 2022 season is finally here. Opening Day in baseball is less than 36 hours away. There were originally nine games on Thursday's schedule, but two of those games -- Yankees vs. Red Sox (originally set to be the first game of the 2022 MLB season) and Twins vs. Mariners -- have been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecasts. Both of those games were moved to Friday, when 16 teams will now play their openers.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy