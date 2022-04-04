Suspect shot by police sergeant in San Carlos dies

SAN DIEGO — A man who was shot by police last week after pointing what “appeared to be a handgun” at officers but turned out to be a BB pistol died Thursday, authorities announced.

On Monday, officials with the San Diego Police Department identified the deceased as 60-year-old Andrew Farnham.

The incident began when officers received a call around 4:11 p.m. March 30, about a man armed with a gun who had threatened to shoot family members as well as himself at 6500 Bonnie View Drive in San Carlos. According to Lt. Andra Brown, Farnham was a resident of the home where police were called.

“Officers responding to the call gathered at a nearby park to formulate a plan to take the male safely into custody,” Brown said. “The plan included less-lethal options, such as extended range impact weapons and police canines.”

A 91-year-old “reporting party” then exited the home and walked to the officers as they were getting set up outside the home, per SDPD.

“Before the officers could ascertain more specific information from the man, the suspect walked into the open garage and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at the officers, prompting one sergeant to draw his service weapon and fire,” Brown said. “The male was struck at least once by gunfire.”

First responders were able to render aid and transport Farnham to a local hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery, Brown said. Farnham died the following day around 3 p.m.

The San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit later discovered a BB pistol that police say belonged to Farnham.

The name of the sergeant, a 14-year veteran with SDPD, is not being released at this time, Brown said. He is currently assigned to the Police Canine Unit.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Editor’s note: If you are feeling distressed or concerned for a loved one’s wellbeing, help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911.

The California Peer-Run Warm Line also offers free support for nonemergency mental health issues, and can be reached at 855-845-7415 on 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.