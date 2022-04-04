ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Deletes Twitter After Being Dragged For Not Attending The Grammys

By Music News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B deleted her Twitter last night (April 3rd) after fans dragged her for not attending the Grammys. She tweeted, . “I’m deleting my Twitter On God I hate this f*ckin...

