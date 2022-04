Netflix on Thursday announced it's acquired a video game studio known for making mobile games in order to expand its efforts to include gaming in its video streaming service. Boss Fight Entertainment, which was formed in 2013 by former Zynga employees, has made several games for smartphones and tablets, including Dungeon Boss available for iOS and Android devices. The acquisition will allow Boss Fight to keep making ad-free games without monetization that will be available to Netflix subscribers, the studio's founders said in a press release.

