Free COVID-19 testing site changes hours
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–The Allen County Department of Health free public COVID-19 testing site is set to change its operating hours starting Monday due to a decrease in COVID-19 cases.
The testing site, located at 5750 Falls Drive will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.
The Department of Health will continue to offer free PCR and rapid antigen tests until the testing site closes to the public on May 27.
Free COVID-19 tests are available at nearly 600 locations in Indiana, including about 30 in Allen County. Appointments for COVID-19 testing can be scheduled here .
