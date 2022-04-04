ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mikel Arteta apologises for 'unacceptable' Arsenal performance in 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace

SkySports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMikel Arteta has apologised to Arsenal's supporters for his team's "unacceptable" performance in the 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace. The Gunners' top-four hopes took a significant dent at Palace, a result which leaves Tottenham in fourth place after the Premier League weekend. The Gunners do have a game in...

www.skysports.com

UEFA
PREMIER LEAGUE
