ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Romney to support Ketanji Brown Jackson, praises her as ‘person of honor’

By Alexander Bolton
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06hQEx_0ezIh9Q500
Tweet

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who hails from one of the most conservative states in the country, announced Monday that he will vote for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court and praised her as “a person of honor.”

Romney, who voted twice to convict former President Trump on impeachment charges and played a central role in negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure bill last year, took another big step toward the center by announcing his plan to vote in favor of Jackson’s confirmation.

“After reviewing Judge Jackson’s record and testimony, I have concluded that she is a well-qualified jurist and a person of honor. While I do not expect to agree with every decision she may make on the Court, I believe that she more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity,” Romney said in a statement.

Romney joined fellow centrist GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Susan Collins (Maine) as the only three Republicans to announce their support for Jackson.

The Utah Republican voted against confirming Jackson to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals in June of last year — splitting with Murkowski and Collins, who voted to seat her on the appellate court.

But Romney had warm words for the nominee after meeting with her last week.

“Her dedication to public service and her family are obvious, and I enjoyed our meeting,” he said.

The announcement raises new questions about whether Romney, who is 75, will run for a second Senate term in 2024.

His Republican colleague from Utah, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), gave Jackson a poor rating when he discussed her nomination with the Senate Republican Conference at a recent lunch meeting, according to senators who attended.

Lee voted Monday against discharging her nomination from the Judiciary Committee.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has also come out strongly against Jackson and on Monday bashed her record on immigration, the latest hot-button topic after the Biden administration last week rescinded Title 42 restrictions that have prevented migrants at the Southern border from making asylum claims during the pandemic.

McConnell bashed Jackson’s decision in Make the Road New York v. McAleenan, which was later overruled by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Jackson ruled against the Department of Homeland Security’s effort to expand the pool of immigrants eligible for expedited approval.

“In one case she ignored the plain text of the law to reach a more liberal outcome. She even tried to force a nationwide injunction on the entire country. Judge Jackson went so far beyond the law to remake immigration policy that even the liberal D.C. Circuit had to overturn her mistaken ruling,” he said.

—Updated at 7:35 p.m.

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho8.com

Republican donors line up behind Liz Cheney as she takes on Trump

Bobbie and Bill Kilberg were expecting a few dozen people for their fundraiser Monday for GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, an intimate cocktail party they were planning at their home in McLean, Virginia. But in the weeks since the Republican National Committee voted to censure Cheney for her involvement in the...
WYOMING STATE
POLITICO

Mitt Romney says he's unlikely to endorse in the Senate contest between Mike Lee and Evan McMullin.

“We can confirm that the records were delivered,” a spokesperson for the Archives confirmed to POLITICO. That latter subset of documents is almost certainly a reference to Rep. Louie Gohmert’s (R-Texas) legal effort to force then-Vice President Mike Pence to reveal his intentions on Jan. 6. The Justice Department defended Pence against that lawsuit in late December 2020, and Gohmert’s suit was rejected by federal courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Alaska State
State
Maine State
State
Utah State
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Ted Cruz Just Asked Ketanji Brown Jackson if She Thinks Babies Are Racist

Click here to read the full article. Republicans haven’t been subtle about their concern that a Black woman is poised to join the Supreme Court. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) on Monday took issue with Ketanji Brown Jackson’s place on the board of Georgetown Day School, which preaches anti-racism and acknowledges that, as Blackburn described it, “so-called white privilege” exists in America. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) took the baton on Tuesday, grilling Jackson about an anti-racist children’s book, Ibram X. Kendi’s Antiracist Baby, that is not even included in the school’s list of anti-racist resources. “Do you agree with this book that is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Donald Trump
buzzfeednews.com

Which Republican Is Popping Up Most In Early 2024 Presidential States? Tom Cotton, Officials Say.

If you call up Republican officials in Iowa and New Hampshire, one potential 2024 presidential candidate's name comes up again and again: Tom Cotton. Politicians are expected to parade through the early states well ahead of 2024, and many Republicans are, even with the looming possibility that former president Donald Trump will run again. But few have been the fixture that is Cotton, the Arkansas senator, party officials say. He's already attending county Christmas parties and local pastimes. Earlier this year, he zoomed into the New Hampshire GOP's annual committee meeting to show his support for the state's first-in-the-the-nation primary status, promising yet another visit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salt Lake Tribune

‘They have blood on their hands.’ Alexander Vindman says Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Chris Stewart are complicit in Russian invasion of Ukraine

Retired Army Lt. Col. and former National Security Council staffer Alexander Vindman alleges Utah’s Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Chris Stewart have “blood on their hands” when it comes to the escalating crisis in Ukraine. He also accused the two members of Congress of jeopardizing national security through their support of former President Donald Trump in an interview with The Tribune.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Ketanji Brown Jackson headed for Supreme Court as Romney, Murkowski and Collins join Democrats

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will likely head to the Supreme Court as three Republicans joined Democrats to vote for her confirmation.The Senate Judiciary Committee ended its vote for Judge Jackson in a deadlock after Republicans responded to criticism they were too harsh. All 11 Democrats voted in favour of President Joe Biden’s nominee to serve on the Supreme Court to replace Justice Stephen Breyer while every Republican voted against her confirmation.But Ms Jackson received a boon after Republicans Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney announced their support for her confirmation. Senator Susan Collins of Maine announced her support...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Sen Mike Lee#The Supreme Court#Gop#Republicans
Daily Mail

Psaki declares war on Republicans accusing Biden of being 'timid' towards Putin by trying to shame the 31 GOP Senators who voted against sending $13.6 billion aid to Ukraine in 'bloated' $1.5 trillion spending bill

White House press secretary Jen Psaki castigated Republicans who call on President Biden to step up his support for Ukraine but voted against his budget that included $13.6 billion in aid. 'No more timidity and half measures. It's time to send Ukraine the weapons they needed to end this invasion,'...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Voices: How Mitt Romney became the most useful Republican Senator

Senator Mitt Romney is quickly becoming the point person on Covid relief. He told reporters on Thursday that he and the Democrats have reached a tentative deal. Republican Senators have clearly put an incredible amount of faith in him, one sign being that he was the person who sent a letter to the White House asking for an accounting of all spending.“He took the lead on that, so he’s kind of been our lead negotiator,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune told The Independent on Wednesday, while adding that Republicans in their respective jurisdictions are involved. “But I think in terms...
U.S. POLITICS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Senate votes to overturn mask mandate on airplanes, transit

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Tuesday voted 57-40 to overturn a federal requirement that passengers on U.S. airplanes and other modes of public transportation wear masks. The Congressional Review Act measure, introduced by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is the latest salvo in a fight between congressional Republicans and the Biden administration over public health requirements related to the pandemic, which has killed more than 963,000 Americans to date, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

GOP Sen. Susan Collins says she will vote for Biden Supreme Court pick Ketanji Brown Jackson, giving her likely confirmation bipartisan support

Republican Sen. Susan Collins said she will vote for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to join the U.S. Supreme Court. Collins' vote provides bipartisan support for President Joe Biden's first nominee, and all but guarantees Jackson will become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Vice President Kamala Harris likely...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

529K+
Followers
64K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy